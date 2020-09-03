South Burnett Australia Day award nominations now open

Citizens of the Year Brenna Prendergast and Mark Beil with the award winners and nominees at the South Burnett 2020 Australia Day awards. File Photo.

WITH 2021 creeping up, it’s time to cast your vote for the South Burnett regions most outstanding Aussies. With many going above and beyond in what has proven to be a particularly trying year, the awards are set to acknowledge some of the most inspiring, resilient, and overall compassionate people the South Burnett has to offer.

South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Brett Otto said he is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the region’s annual Australia Day Awards for 2021.

“These awards provide the community with an opportunity to acknowledge and reward outstanding groups and individuals committed to improving the lifestyle experienced in our region,” Mayor Otto said.

“The award categories that have been chosen give our individual communities equal opportunity to nominate those who have made special contributions to their local community.”

Award categories are as follows:

• South Burnett Citizen of the Year

South Burnett Young Citizen of the Year

South Burnett Community Organisation of the Year

South Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award

South Burnett Volunteer of the Year

South Burnett Junior Cultural Award

South Burnett Senior Cultural Award

Local Achiever Award (Town & Rural)

South Burnett Junior Sportsperson

South Burnett Senior Sportsperson

• South Burnett Sports Administrator/Coach/Official Award

“I urge community members to submit a nomination for the 2021 Australia Day Awards now,” Mayor Otto said.

The official awards ceremony will be held on the eve of Australia Day, Monday January 25, 2021, at the Wondai Town Hall.

Further information on award categories and how to nominate is available on Council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au. Nominations close Friday November 13, 2020.

For further information regarding the 2021 Australia Day Awards please contact Council’s Executive Services team on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.