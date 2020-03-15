South Burnett B Grade cricket grand final locked in

Matthew Barbour and the Kumbia Rattlers will head into the South Burnett B Grade Cricket grand final against the Murgon District Cricket Club on Saturday March 21. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Kumbia Rattlers have secured their spot in the South Burnett B grade cricket grand final after defeating the Kingaroy Devils yesterday.

The match came down to the wire with the Rattlers making the run total with no wickets to spare and 5.4 overs remaining.

The Devils opened the batting and with Luke Smith and Caylan Brown the first batsmen.

It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to find a wicket with Corey Cross bowling Caylan Brown on 4 runs off 5 balls.

Smith faced 41 balls and added 29 runs before he was bowled by Roger Hoare.

Lleyton Brown only lasted 5 balls before he was caught out by James Whiteman on 2 runs.

Fletcher Brown hit 4 runs with James Maxwell bowled out by Roger Hoare for a golden duck.

The Devils were on 5/44 before Kyron Tunstall and Jeffrey Rose built a partnership worth 30 runs.

Tunstall was caught by Keegan Wright on 18 after 29 balls with Rose caught on 12 after 60 balls.

The captain Hayden Wieck and Taylor Herrmann came out swinging in desperate need of runs off the remaining overs.

The captain Hayden Wieck did his best to score some runs after the first five batsmen were dismissed early. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Wieck hit 30 before he was stumped after pushing out of his crease with Herrmann batting out the remainder of the mach finishing on 33 off 29 not out.

The Rattlers Corey Cross took 2 wickets with Roger Hoare taking 3, Ryan Kelly taking 1 and Keegan Wright taking 2.

The Devils picked up ten in extras before the Rattlers were sent out to bat chasing 9/149.

The Rattlers got off to a shaky start with the two openers Clayton Crawford and Matthew Barbour dismissed for 8 runs between them.

Matthew Patroni took two early wickets bowling Warren Cross out on six runs.

Matthew Dugdell was a standout for the day hitting 72 runs off 49 balls before he was dismissed for an lbw.

Ryan Kelly bowled well for the Rattlers, with the Devils all out on 149. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Ryan Kelly added another 16 before he was stumped with Corey Cross gone for a duck.

Roger Hoare hit 19/20 with the remaining four batsmen all hitting under 10 runs.

With 20 in extras the Rattlers finished on 9/150 off 32.3 overs.

Kumbia will now face the Murgon District Cricket Club on March 21 at the Murgon sports ground.