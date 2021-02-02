South Burnett Council adopts Arts, Culture, Heritage Policy

The South Burnett Regional Council have officially adopted a new arts, culture and heritage policy, set to transform the arts sector across the South Burnett.

Council acknowledged that arts and heritage form an important part of sustainable regional economies, with a commitment of working with the community to pursue arts and heritage development in our region.

The purpose of the policy is to define the intent of the South Burnett Regional Council to support arts, culture and heritage engaging with and enriching the lives of residents and visitors, while creating a community focus on arts, culture and heritage.

Portfolio holder for Arts and Heritage Councillor Danita Potter said that the council’s key role at this time is supporting arts, culture and heritage activity in the South Burnett as a facilitator.

“With the fantastic feedback provided from a number of art groups and individuals, I am looking forward to the Arts Culture & Heritage Advisory Committee developing a strong strategic plan,” Cr Potter said.

“This policy is well overdue, and I would like to thank the South Burnett community for providing valuable feedback which in turn will help us to develop this plan.”

You can find the policy on Council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au