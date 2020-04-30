Menu
MEETINGS SCHEDULED: The newly elected South Burnett Regional Council Kirstie Schumacher, Kathy Duff, Danita Potter, Roz Frohloff, Mayor Brett Otto, Scott Henschen and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones. Photo: Laura Blackmore.
South Burnett council meeting times confirmed

Kate McCormack
30th Apr 2020 2:43 PM
FOLLOWING the first official South Burnett Regional Council meeting since the beginning of the new term, all future meeting dates have been scheduled for the remainder of 2020.
Council advises that the ordinary meetings for the remainder of 2020 have been scheduled as follows:

  • Wednesday, May 20
  • Wednesday, June 17
  • Wednesday, July 15
  • Wednesday, August 19
  • Wednesday, September 16
  • Wednesday, 21 October
  • Wednesday, November 18
  • Wednesday, December 9

Council’s ordinary meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month commencing at 9am in the Warren Truss Chamber, Glendon Street Kingaroy unless stated otherwise.

Due to the current COVID-19 health directives entry restrictions will apply, however a spokeswoman from SBRC has advised council will continue to live stream the video and audio of the meetings online.
“In addition to accessing a live stream of Council meetings, residents will also be able to view future archived meetings and follow links to meeting schedules, agendas and minutes,” she said.
“This will provide our community greater access to Council decisions and debate, while eliminating barriers that may prevent the public from attending in person.”

To see the live stream or recorded council meetings for yourself, head to the ‘Council Meetings’ section on the SBRC website.

For further information regarding Council meetings, please contact council’s executive services team via phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

