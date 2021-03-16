South Burnett Council won’t rule out multiple rate hikes

Queensland councils have been given the powers to change their rates and charges multiple times a year, the South Burnett Times asked SBRC if it would rule out a double rate hike.

Queensland councils have been given the powers to change their rates and charges multiple times a year, the South Burnett Times asked SBRC if it would rule out a double rate hike.

South Burnett Regional Council has refused to rule out changing rates twice in the next financial year.

The South Burnett Times put questions to the council after the state government introduced new rules which would give councils the power to change their rates and charges multiple times in a year in an extension of a range of sweeping COVID-19 measures.

The move will enable the state‘s local governments to make multiple changes during the 2021-22 financial year to how they charge their residents rates.

Normally councils can only make one change to their rates during a financial year.

But this measure would allow for councils to make multiple rate hikes, or allow them to decrease their rates for a period of time before making increases to them later in the year.

The South Burnett Times approached the South Burnett Regional Council and asked if they would rule out make multiple changes in the next financial year.

In response a council spokesperson noted the council had already had this flexibility during the current year.

“COVID-19 bought a number of changes to the Local Government Act and Regulations to allow for the unique circumstances of 2020. The proposal being considered will extend these reforms and is designed to give greater flexibility to councils for the COVID response,” the spokesperson said.

“South Burnett Regional Council had the flexibility to consider a rate review in January of this year and choose to maintain the current 0 per cent rise on General rates for the remainder of the financial year.”

But when asked if the council would rule out making multiple rate increases, the council refused to commit to a single change.

“South Burnett Regional Council will set its annual rate at the proposed Budget Meeting of 30 June 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“ Any change to this would need to be considered by the full council and adopted by resolution.

“Should any council consider changing its rates outside of the budget meeting the annual budget would also need to be amended.”

Deputy Premier and Local Government Minister Steven Miles said the government was extending the whole suite of COVID measures because the pandemic was not over yet.

“This provision means councils have the flexibility to respond to the changing climate that COVID brings,” he said.

“Last year most councils deferred rates increases.

“This extension gives them that same opportunity as well as the opportunity to decrease rates if a region is experiencing particular hardship or increase rates to help with economic recovery.”

The new laws will also help deliver COVID-safe local government by-elections, by allowing polling days to be adjourned by up to two months – or allowing the Minister to delay it by more than two months.

The laws also give the Minister the power to direct that a poll be conducted by postal ballot.

As she introduced the Bill to parliament, Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman described the election measures as “temporary”.

“The Bill demonstrates the continued commitment of the government to support the safety and economic future of all Queenslanders as we respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

