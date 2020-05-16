South Burnett Councillors’ extravagant dinner allowance

CHEAP takeaway isn't an option for South Burnett councillors, after unanimously voting to increase their meal allowances to $100 each just for dinner.

From 2018 to 2020 South Burnett councillors' meal allowances have increased by up to $30 per meal, and weekly fuel reimbursements by up to $50 extra per councillor per week, as voted by Mayor Brett Otto and his councillors at their last meeting.

During the South Burnett Regional Council's latest meeting this was voted on and decided.

The Expenses Reimbursement Policy for councillors was updated for the first time since December 2018.

The Expenses Reimbursement Policy's purpose is to outline monetary benefits the mayor and councillors will receive on top of their salaries.

The weekly fuel subsidy also caters for general wear and tear to councillor's cars, which they use for day-to-day work.

During the meeting councillors voted to increase the division 3 and 4 fuel subsidy from $80 and $90 respectively, to $100 each weekly.

Division 1 and 2 councillors will now receive $180 a week, as opposed to the previous $140.

Division 5 and 6 councillors have had the biggest increase, from $200 per week up to a fuel allowance of $250 each per week. That's a $50 weekly increase for two councillors, every week.

The meal subsidy is paid to councillors when they have had to travel away for official council business.

The price cap for breakfast has gone up from $25 to $35, lunch from $35 to $50, and dinner from $70 to $100.

This does not include alcohol.

This means when a councillor is away on official business they can spend up to $100 on their dinner, each, for every dinner they are away for on work - and have it fully reimbursed.

The new Expenses Reimbursement Policy was moved by Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones, seconded by Councillor Roz Frohloff, and carried out unanimously.

The mayor is also entitled to the use of a fully serviced council vehicle at no charge.

However as mentioned in his campaign, Mr Otto will not be making use of this benefit and will instead be using his own personal vehicle for Council purposes.

Mr Otto said he would like to set the record straight following the adoption of Council's Expenses Reimbursement Policy at the latest general meeting.

He said Council has adopted an Expenses Reimbursement Policy for Councillors which was in accordance with the Local Government Regulation 2012.

"The policy ensures compliance with statutory requirements and community expectations relating to the payment or reimbursement of legitimate expenses and the provision of facilities," Mr Otto said.