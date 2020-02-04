South Burnett cricket club hits council for six

NEW NETS: The slab has been poured at the Wondai Cricket Club after a two-year council battle. Picture: Tristan Evert

WONDAI Cricket Club have started work on their new cricket nets after a two-year council battle.

The club sought a grant in January 2018 and were initially approved before the South Burnett Regional Council withdrew its approval due to a lease disagreement.

Wondai Cricket Club president Chris Bodey said the issue had been back and forth between the club and council ever since.

“The grant was approved before council wanted us to sign a new, very expensive lease agreement,” Bodey said.

“The amount they were after would have run the club into the ground.

“We had several meetings and fought for over a year before we could come to a reasonable lease deal.

“We have been telling people about the net for two years, so it’s very exciting for the club to actually see it happen.”

The slab was poured on Sunday and it’s hoped construction will be finished towards the end of February for the club’s pink stumps celebrations.

The club will host two fundraising nights to raise money for the McGrath Foundation, with the first a pink stumps match between Wondai and Murgon on February 22 and the second a pink bowls night at the Wondai Bowls Club on February 28.

Entires for the pink bowls night are open to everyone, with teams of fours required to register.

For more information or to register, call Chris Bodey on 0437 685 996.