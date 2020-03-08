South Burnett Cricket preliminary final locked in

BIG SWING: Kingaroy Devil Lleyton Brown at the crease against the Nanango Scorpions in the South Burnett B Grade Cricket.

BOTH the Kingaroy Devils and Kumbia Rattlers have progressed through to the preliminary final after taking wins in the South Burnett B Grade cricket competition on Saturday.

Kingaroy Devils vs Nanango Scorpions

The Devils hosted the Nanango Scorpions at Lyle Vidler with the Devils winning the toss and electing to bowl.

The Scorpions batted first and were all out for 115 in the 30th over.

BOUNDARIES: James Maxwell came out swinging hitting multiple boundaries against the Nanango Scorpions on Saturday. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Ben Greenslade and Jay Steinhardt were the two best for the Scorpions with Greenslade caught out two short of a half century.

Steinhardt added another 24 to the total before he was caught out.

For the Devils Hayden Wieck bowled well, taking 4/18/6 with Tayler Herrmann taking 3/36/8.

With 115 to chase the Devils sent out Caylan Brown and Luke Smith.

Brown faced 44 balls and managed to hit 31 runs before he was caught out.

Smith added 10 more before Lleyton Brown hit the highest score for the Devils, 34 not out.

Tyler Heness was dismissed for a golden duck before James Maxwell came out swinging, hitting another 30 runs taking the Devils score to 3/116 in the 24th over.

The Devils took the win with six wickets to spare.

Kumbia Rattlers vs Wooroolin Warriors

Over at the Kumbia Sports Ground, the Kumbia Rattlers hosted the Wooroolin Warriors with the Warriors winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The Warriors hit 139 runs off the 40 overs, losing 8 wickets.

The major runs for the Warriors came early with Paul Clegg hitting 24, Tavis Hartwig hitting 26 and Jayden Steinhardt hitting 21.

Jason Reilly added another 20 with Brett Simpson hitting 20 before he was caught out.

Louis Fairbairn took majority of the wickets for Kumbia, bowling 4/32/8.

HUGE HAUL: Louis Fairbairn took four wickets against the Wooroolin Warriors on Saturday. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

With 139 to chase the Rattlers sent out Clayton Crawford and Matthew Barbour who both posted low scores.

Corey Cross only managed another three runs before Matthew Dugdell came to the crease, hitting 67 before he was caught out.

Karl Freeman added another 18 with Ryan Kelly making 15.

With 19 in extras Kumbia hit 6/145 off 31 overs taking the win by four wickets.

The Kingaroy Devils will play the Kumbia Rattlers on 14 March with the winner to play Murgon District in the B Grade grand final on the 21 March.