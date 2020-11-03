South Burnett cricketers shine at Wide Bay matches

Nathan Roderick finished on 23 not out for the Wide Bay U16s. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Nathan Roderick finished on 23 not out for the Wide Bay U16s. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

SEVERAL South Burnett juniors helped Wide Bay Cricket sides to thrilling wins in another big weekend of cricket.

Here are the weekend results:

Wide Bay Junior Representative Cricket

Lord’s Taveners U16 Boys had an exciting win against a strong Toombul side an Newton Oval in Maryborough.

Wide Bay 7 for 184 defeated Toombul 180 all out by four runs.

Nathan Roderick finished on 23 not out with Harry Sippel hitting 17 runs.

Riley Sippel finished with 1 wicket for 17 runs off 5 overs.

The U13 Boys were defeated by Brisbane North at St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe

Lochlan Burrows took two wickets for 16 runs off 4 overs with Braidyn Scott bowling 2 for 13 from his five overs.

Oscar Dioth managed to take one wicket for 16 runs off 7 overs and Lachlan Cullen bowled 1 for 25 off 7.

The U14 Boys were defeated by Sunshine Coast at Saltner Oval, Bundaberg

Jack Webber bowled 0 for 16 runs from 3 overs.

Wide Bay Senior Representative U21 Men

Wide Bay defeated South East Queensland, Gold Coast and Darling Downs to take out the South Queensland O‘Dea Shield

Matthew Springate and Tyler Heness both played in this side.

SBCA Junior Representative

The committed and developing U12s played a 30 over practice match against a strong South Burnett Invitational side to continue the improvement coaches have observed over the past month.

Game Highlights

Bowling

Joe Carney 3 for 13 and 1 catch

Darcy Harmsworth 2 for 20

Emma Cullen 2 for 31

Batting

Rory O’Connor 37 (66)

Jamie Searle 16 (43)

Jayden Prendergast 12 (16)

SBCA - Senior Competition

Murgon DCC 3 for 68 defeated Kingaroy Services 65 all out by 7 wickets at Murgon Showgrounds.

Nanango DCC 243 defeated Cherbourg CC 59 all out by 184 runs at Nanango Sportsground.

Wooroolin Warriors 6 for 153 drew with Kumbia CC 0 for 19 after washout at Lyle Vidler Oval.

Affiliate teams - Gympie Competition

T20 Grand Final – Washed Out

Match to be rescheduled.

Murgon DCC V Valleys at Keith Manthey Oval

SBCA Junior Competition

Stage 2

Kingaroy Burnett Water 2 for 130 defeated Nanango DCC 5 for 109 by 8 wickets at Nanango Sportsground.

Brian Smith 17

Angus Elford 13

Rueben Stampa 0 for 13

Isabella Marshall 0 for 24

Stage 3

Nanango DCC 3 for 133 defeated Kingaroy Burnett Water 7 for 124 by 9 runs at Nanango Sportsground

Nanango DCC

Lochlan Burrows 26no

Braidyn Scott 16no

Logan Chew 2 for 15

Archie Koehler 1 for 8

Kingaroy Burnett Water

Tom Town 28

Josh Kruger 16no

Braidyn Scott 1 for 8

Fixtures for November 7

SBCA Senior Competition

Kumbia CA V Cherbourg CC at Kumbia Sportsground

Wooroolin Warriors V Murgon DCC at Kingaroy State Primary School

Nanango DCC V Wondai at Nanango Sports Ground

Kingaroy Services Bye

Affiliate teams

40 over competition

Murgon DCC V Colts at Murgon Sportsground

Kingaroy DCA V Valleys at Lyle Vidler Oval

SBCA Junior Competition

Stage 2

Kingaroy Burnett Water V Kingaroy Northern Agriservices at Taabinga State School

Stage 3

Kingaroy Burnett Water V Murgon DCC at Wondai Sports Ground