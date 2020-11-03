South Burnett cricketers shine at Wide Bay matches
SEVERAL South Burnett juniors helped Wide Bay Cricket sides to thrilling wins in another big weekend of cricket.
Here are the weekend results:
Wide Bay Junior Representative Cricket
Lord’s Taveners U16 Boys had an exciting win against a strong Toombul side an Newton Oval in Maryborough.
Wide Bay 7 for 184 defeated Toombul 180 all out by four runs.
Nathan Roderick finished on 23 not out with Harry Sippel hitting 17 runs.
Riley Sippel finished with 1 wicket for 17 runs off 5 overs.
The U13 Boys were defeated by Brisbane North at St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe
Lochlan Burrows took two wickets for 16 runs off 4 overs with Braidyn Scott bowling 2 for 13 from his five overs.
Oscar Dioth managed to take one wicket for 16 runs off 7 overs and Lachlan Cullen bowled 1 for 25 off 7.
The U14 Boys were defeated by Sunshine Coast at Saltner Oval, Bundaberg
Jack Webber bowled 0 for 16 runs from 3 overs.
Wide Bay Senior Representative U21 Men
Wide Bay defeated South East Queensland, Gold Coast and Darling Downs to take out the South Queensland O‘Dea Shield
Matthew Springate and Tyler Heness both played in this side.
SBCA Junior Representative
The committed and developing U12s played a 30 over practice match against a strong South Burnett Invitational side to continue the improvement coaches have observed over the past month.
Game Highlights
Bowling
Joe Carney 3 for 13 and 1 catch
Darcy Harmsworth 2 for 20
Emma Cullen 2 for 31
Batting
Rory O’Connor 37 (66)
Jamie Searle 16 (43)
Jayden Prendergast 12 (16)
SBCA - Senior Competition
Murgon DCC 3 for 68 defeated Kingaroy Services 65 all out by 7 wickets at Murgon Showgrounds.
Nanango DCC 243 defeated Cherbourg CC 59 all out by 184 runs at Nanango Sportsground.
Wooroolin Warriors 6 for 153 drew with Kumbia CC 0 for 19 after washout at Lyle Vidler Oval.
Affiliate teams - Gympie Competition
T20 Grand Final – Washed Out
Match to be rescheduled.
Murgon DCC V Valleys at Keith Manthey Oval
SBCA Junior Competition
Stage 2
Kingaroy Burnett Water 2 for 130 defeated Nanango DCC 5 for 109 by 8 wickets at Nanango Sportsground.
Brian Smith 17
Angus Elford 13
Rueben Stampa 0 for 13
Isabella Marshall 0 for 24
Stage 3
Nanango DCC 3 for 133 defeated Kingaroy Burnett Water 7 for 124 by 9 runs at Nanango Sportsground
Nanango DCC
Lochlan Burrows 26no
Braidyn Scott 16no
Logan Chew 2 for 15
Archie Koehler 1 for 8
Kingaroy Burnett Water
Tom Town 28
Josh Kruger 16no
Braidyn Scott 1 for 8
Fixtures for November 7
SBCA Senior Competition
Kumbia CA V Cherbourg CC at Kumbia Sportsground
Wooroolin Warriors V Murgon DCC at Kingaroy State Primary School
Nanango DCC V Wondai at Nanango Sports Ground
Kingaroy Services Bye
Affiliate teams
40 over competition
Murgon DCC V Colts at Murgon Sportsground
Kingaroy DCA V Valleys at Lyle Vidler Oval
SBCA Junior Competition
Stage 2
Kingaroy Burnett Water V Kingaroy Northern Agriservices at Taabinga State School
Stage 3
Kingaroy Burnett Water V Murgon DCC at Wondai Sports Ground