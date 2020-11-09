South Burnett dojos take on global karate challenge

Representatives from Wondai joined their Kingaroy counterparts to complete 100 kata in 90 minutes. Photo/Damien Nicholson.

IN CELEBRATION of their age-old craft, members of the Universal Shotokan Karate Union in the South Burnett joined forces to tackle the 100 Kata Challenge for International Karate Day.

Along with 250 dojos worldwide, the crew were pushed to the limit both physically and mentally as they attempted 100 Kata - a set pattern of movements in Karate - over a 90 minute session.

Just as much a mental challenge as a physical one, South Burnett Sensei’s Brett Hall (Wondai Dojo) and Damian Nicholson (Kingaroy Dojo) were glowing with pride at the exceptional effort and commitment shown by all students.

“For one night, karate students in the South Burnett became part of something much larger, joining together with martial artists from all over the world who completed the 100 Kata Challenge,” said Mr Nicholson

“Karate is all about development of character, and one of the best things about the whole night was a student who completed 50 kata before he even came to training, just to make sure he got to 100.”

“That’s what karate is all about, showing character, compassion, resilience and determination.”

The tradition kicked off in the South Burnett back in 2017, with the intention of connecting South Burnett dojos with the Karate community worldwide.

Kai, Anthony, Brendan, and Damian from the Universal Shotokan Karate Union in the South Burnett. Photo/Damien Nicholson.



“When you do it you actually register your club with the organisation. They provide you with certificates for the students and you become part of that greater world community,” Mr Nicholson said.

“You’re all putting yourself through this at the same time, regardless of where you are and what style of Karate.”

The group gathered on October 26 - aligning themselves with International Karate Day in Japan, which is on the 25th. Of the four who took part, two completed the mammoth challenge in its entirety.

All participants were congratulated with a certificate marking their achievement at the end of the event, recording the details and the number of kata they completed.

The Kingaroy Dojo is open Monday and Thursday evenings from 6pm at the Taabinga SS sports hall. For more information call 0407 960 747.