South Burnett Eagles get the ball rolling

FOOTWORK: Eagles centre Eric Aubrey with a big left foot step against Across the Waves Bundaberg. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The South Burnett Eagles U18’s had their first hit out for the 2020 season against Across the Waves Bundaberg on Saturday with South Burnett winning by three tries.

Across the Waves kicked off and found touch, giving them a set to attack the line within the first minute of play.

The Eagles halves laid some big tackles and, thanks to some quick scramble defence, the Eagles held them out.

Some quick thinking by the Eagles fullback Patrick Gentry had the Eagles away down the short side with the winger Bryson Purcell clear in some space.

Purcell drew the Waves’ fullback and gave a ball back inside to Blake Shirley who crossed for the Eagles first try.

SHORT SIDE: Eagle's five-eighth Blake Shirley with a charge down the short side. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Eagles left hand attack continued to threaten the Waves with another line break that set them up in good field position to attack.

A quick scoot from the hooker Joe Smith caught some Bundaberg defenders napping and he snuck over for another try.

Through some strong runs from the Eagle props, they found themselves in good field position.

A good ball from Shirley put the centre Eric Aubrey over for another four points.

The Eagles were up 14-0 before the Bundaberg winger pounced on a loose ball, finding a try of his own.

The first quarter siren sounded with the Eagles leading 14-4.

The Eagles didn’t waste any time with Tristian Cortes charging over the try line, taking the score to 18-4.

A set piece went to plan with the ball going through three sets of hands before it found Aubrey, whose quick feet helped him grab another try.

The Eagles half back Matt Mladenovic chipped the line and regathered before he was mowed down, coughing up the ball.

The Eagles went into half time leading 24-4.

A dead on the full kick from the Eagles put Bundaberg in good field position and thanks to some good footwork, the halfback stepped his way over for another four points.

Momentum begun to swing with several repeat sets going the way of Bundaberg.

A knock on went in favour of the Eagles with a repeat set putting them 20m out from the try line.

A perfect ball from the Eagles lock Josh Peterson put Eddie Aubrey through a hole and in for a try finishing the quarter ahead 30-8.

Bundaberg came out firing with the prop charging over for a try of his own with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The Eagles defended their line well with both Peterson and Lennox Bligh defending well all day.

The Bundaberg fullback broke through the line, however was pulled down in a try saving tackle by the Eagles half back Matt Mladenovic.

Bundaberg continued to attack with five minutes to go, however the Eagles defended well and finished the game ahead 30-12.

