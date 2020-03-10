South Burnett footballer one step closer to AFL dream

DROP PUNT: Fletcher Brown has been selected in the second phase of the Brisbane Lions Academy Program. Picture: Tristan Evert

FLETCHER Brown is on a path toward AFL success after being selected in phase two of the U16 Brisbane Lions Academy Program.

Brown is one of three selected from the Darling Downs region after a stellar performance in the AFLX carnival in February.

Brown’s footy career started when he was a junior for the South Burnett Saints in Kingaroy, and his ability to split open a game was quickly noticed by coaches and selectors throughout Darling Downs.

BREAKING ANKLES: Fletcher Brown through the middle at the Toowoomba Picnic 9’s carnival. Picture: Tristan Evert

The quick-footed midfielder now plays for the Aspley Hornets in the Brisbane competition and said he felt good about making phase two.

“I’m feeling good and pretty confident heading into the next lot of games,” Brown said.

“I was ruled out last year with a hamstring injury, so to have the chance to go one further this year is really good.

“I don’t know what the next few years will hold but making the state team is certainly a goal for me.”

After captaining the U14 Darling Down Demons in 2018, Brown has gone from strength to strength, travelling between Kingaroy and Brisbane for training and games.

Brown said it could be challenging at times to find balance.

“It can be tough sometimes travelling back and forth to Brisbane but I always manage,” he said.

“If I want to put myself in contention for things like the Lions Academy I need to be playing in the top levels in Brisbane.

“I still fill in for the South Burnett Saints on occasion, however play the majority of my footy for Aspley.”

Fletcher Brown was awarded man of the series for the Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge. Picture: Tristan Evert

Not only does Brown dominate with a Sherrin in hand, he is also pretty handy with a bat and ball.

Brown was awarded the player of the series in the Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge last week and will now prepare for a preliminary final against the Kumbia Rattlers on Saturday March 14.