South Burnett footballers selected for international tour

Former Nanango Panther Bree Pogany is one of the six players selected to take part in a three week football tour of Germany. (Picture: Contributed)

SIX PLAYERS and three coaches from various South Burnett football clubs have been selected to participate in a three week football tour of Germany in June.

The tour will have players stay at one of Germany’s elite sport schools with coaching staff from professional clubs taking drills and training.

Players will also take part in several games and tournaments throughout the tour.

Kingaroy Senior Football Club women’s assistant coach Danielle Maudsley said with six players signed to German clubs at last year’s tour, this was an excellent opportunity for the South Burnett players.

“We took away a bunch of players to compete at the Joeys Mini World Cup in Hervey Bay in December and there were selectors at the competition,” Maudsley said.

“Two boys from the U16’s and four girls in the open age group have all been selected and will receive a $1000 subsidy towards the trip.

“Myself and two other coaches will also be attending the tour which will have players take part in elite training programs.”

With the conclusion of the Joeys Mini World Cup tournament, 17 women were selected with two of them coming from the Barambah Football club.

Barambah Football Club women’s coach Sarah Vanderkolk said it was a really exciting opportunity that just popped up.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for both the players and coaches to learn from some of the best in the world,” Vanderkolk said.

“I can’t wait to see how much the players will grow by working with elite coaches.

“Our club prides itself on producing quality young players and this is proof that the bush can make good players.”

Jemma Vanderkolk, Grace Christofel and U16’s Sean Heathwood were the three Barambah players selected after impressing selectors at the Joeys Mini World Cup.

Accompanying them will be Katrina Heathwood (Barambah women’s assistant coach), Ryan Maudsley (former Kingaroy Devil), Bree Pogany (former Nanango Panther), and Courtney Van Oostveen.