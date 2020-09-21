South Burnett golfer remembered as gentlemen who loved life

John Woodward was a well respected family man who loved, music dancing and golf. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

JOHN Woodward is being remembered as a true gentleman and a family man who loved music, dancing and golf.

Mr Woodward passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on September 6, 2020 after a short illness.

Originally from New Zealand, he joined the Legion of Frontiersman when he was 17, before joining the New Zealand Police Force, serving at the Lower Hutt Station in the North Island.

He was chosen to be one of the personal escorts for the Queen on her visit to New Zealand and was also on duty when the Beetles visited Wellington.

While in Lower Hutt he met Jean who was from Toowoomba.

Mr Woodward moved to Australian in 1964 and married Jean.

He lived in the Toowoomba district for some time before farming at Wondai then moving to the Sunshine Coast before returning to the South Burnett.

Mr Woodward spent the last four years of his life caretaking properties in the Wondai area and sharing his life with his partner Val Hodson.

He became heavily involved with the Murgon Rotary Club, assisting every event he was able to attend.

John's partner Val Hodson said he always loved to sing and dance.

"John absolutely loved music, loved dancing and loved karaoke," Ms Hodson said.

"He had such a rich deep voice, whenever he sang you could hear him from a mile away.

"He was such a gentleman and was so kind to everyone."

Mr Woodward was a well respected golfer in the South Burnett, claiming the Masters men's player of the year for the South Burnett and Sunshine Coast district in 2018.

Before he died, he spoke to the secretary of the Murgon Golf Club and donated all his new golf balls for competitions and all his used golf balls (hundreds) to them for the use of the Juniors.

Mr Woodward worked many jobs in his life, however excelled as a salesman, going on to become one of 20 salesman in Queensland to win the General Motors Holden Master Salesman award.

MURGON PRIDE: Di Hetherington and John Woodward are the women's and men's masters players of the year, for the Sunshine Coast and South Burnett district in 2018. (Picture: File)

He also won sales awards at Jean Hamer's Century 21 Real Estate.

He did a lot of house and farm sitting before moving to Wondai, where he met Val at a dance.

"We loved going to dances together at different halls across the region," Ms Hodson said.

"He volunteered at the Murgon Rotary Club and would do whatever he could to help them at events.

"He had a great sense of humour and never took himself too seriously."

Mr Woodward was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather.