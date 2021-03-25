South Burnett groups to share in $385K funding boost

Kingaroy Bowls Club scored $8900 for a new mower. File Photo.

Seventeen South Burnett community groups will benefit from nearly $385,000 in funding from the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF) grants.

“Our not-for-profit organisations are the heart and soul of Queensland communities,” Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Shannon Fentiman said.

“These grants will help these hardworking groups continue and build on their work, and help deliver relevant services to our locals.”

Successful organisations are using their funding to purchase new items such as sporting equipment, as well as upgrades to websites, hosting events, and developing education programs.

Minister Fentiman said local families and community members are benefiting from the welcomed boost to our local sporting clubs, P&Cs, PCYCs, and other not-for-profit groups.

“If you belong to a not-for-profit group and have a need for funding for an item or project between $500 and $35,000, I encourage you to go online and apply for the next round of funding,” she said.

Round 107 has supplied 545 community groups statewide with $12.7 million in funding.

Successful applicants in the South Burnett are:

Blackbutt Axemen and Sawyers Club INC - $30,000 to purchase and install grandstands

Bunya Mountains Community Association INC - $12,802 to buy telecommunications equipment

Crawford State School Parents and Citizens Association - $33,468 to build an undercover area

Hivesville Progress Association INC - $32,844 to extend the shed and upgrade the Memorial Park area

Kingaroy Bowls Club Inc – $8900 for a new mower

Kingaroy Clay Target Club Inc - $13,987 to buy and install a cold room

Kingaroy Sporting Club Inc - $34,918 to upgrade the facility

Nanango Golf Club Inc - $35,000 resurface the greens

Proston and District Heritage Association Inc - $10,000 to construct and install signs

Queensland Dairy & Heritage Museum Murgon INC - $22,000 to upgrade the facility

Returned & Services League of Australia Nanango Sub Branch INC - $31,855 to upgrade the electrical distribution board

South Burnett Arts Inc - $5083 to buy equipment and develop the website and branding

South Burnett Gem and Fossicking Club - $9300 to buy equipment, install security screens and host workshops

The Blackbutt Agricultural Show Society Inc - $26,915 to buy and install grandstands

C & K Murgon Community Kindergarten - $35,000 to build a fence

Wondai Woodworkers INC - $35,000 to extend the shed, construct roofs and purchase a saw

Wooroolin Community Committee INC - $$7889 to purchase and install a water tank, pump, and hot water system