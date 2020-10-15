South Burnett groups to share in over $200,000 of funding

REVVED UP: The South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club will recieve $4,499 from the QLD Government. (Picture: File)

REVVED UP: The South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club will recieve $4,499 from the QLD Government. (Picture: File)

SOUTH Burnett community groups have lots to smile about with $46,888 announced for 35 different groups throughout the region at yesterday‘s South Burnett Regional Council meeting.

As part of the community grants program, 35 applications were approved as well as an additional $177,739 going to the regions’ sports clubs from the state government.

Councillor for community, art, heritage, sport and recreation Danita Potter said it’s great news for the region.

“It’s fantastic to see, we have thousands of dollars going out to our community groups and sports clubs,” Cr Potter said.



“The state government has also contributed $178,000 to the region‘s sports club which again is fantastic to see.”

The South Burnett Saints will receive $11,655 for new playing and training equipment. (Picture: File)

Two of the major projects funded will be the resurfacing of the playing field at the Blackbutt Rugby League club and the development of disability amenities at the Nanango Soccer Club.

20 sporting groups across the region will share in the Queensland government funding.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said these grants are a much needed injection into sport in the region.

“I am really pleased to see the Blackbutt rugby league field getting serviced, it’s great to see the club down there continuing to endure difficult times and continuing the great work they do,” Cr Otto said.

“It’s tremendous news to see our sporting clubs receive a share in $178,000 from the state government.”

See below for a full list of clubs and groups receiving grants:

Tablelands Hall Committee – $1000 for hall insurance

Kumbia and District Historical Society – $920 for hall insurance

Farmers Hall, Inverlaw – $1000 for hall insurance

Wooroolin Community Committee – $1000 for hall insurance

Mondure Hall – $1000 for hall insurance

Nanango Tourism & Development Association – $1000 for Australia Day 2021 sponsorship

Kumbia & District Memorial School Of The Arts – $1000 for Australia Day 2021 sponsorship

Nanango Tourism & Development Association – $2000 for Nanango Family Christmas Carnival

South Burnett Gem & Fossicking Club – $2650 for South Burnett Gem Show

Kumbia Race Club Committee – $2000 for Melbourne Cup Race Day meeting

Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking & Management Committee – $2000 for 2021 Yellowbelly Family Fishing Competition

Kumbia & District Memorial School Of The Arts – $1000 for Kumbia Christmas Carnival

Blackbutt Primary P & C Association – Blackbutt State School recycling depot – $3000

RUN CLUB: The Kingaroy Go Getter Girls will receive $1000 to support Dead Cow Gully. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Go Getta Girls Inc – Support the Dead Cow Gully Ultra Marathon – $1000

Kingaroy Men’s Shed – Tooling for the woodworking and fabrication shop – $1000

Nanango History Room – Digitising old issues of the South Burnett Times – $1054

Blackbutt-Yarraman QCWA – Building a garden shed – $1897

Kumbia Tennis Association – Insurance and audit fees – $1800

Murgon RSL Sub-Branch – Security screens on the Welfare Drop-In Centre – $3000

Nanango RSL Sub-Branch – Tara’s Hall restoration project – $2337.50

Blackbutt & District Tourism Association – Table and shelter setting – $2930

Queensland Dairy & Heritage Museum – Castra House restoration project – $1000

Wondai AP & I Society – Electrically and structurally upgrade a rotunda – $2500

South Burnett Rugby League – Beyond The Nest development camp – $3000

Nanango Tai Chi – Purchase a PA sound system – $2000

South Burnett Little Athletics – Top dress a high jump area – $3000

Kingaroy State High School P & C – Support three bursary awards – $500

Wondai State School – Support school student awards – $300

The Blackbutt-Yarraman rugby league club will receive $10,890 to resurface their playing field. (Picture: File)

Blackbutt-Yarraman Rugby League Football Club – resurfacing playing field – $10,890

Kingaroy Rugby League Club – $16,027

Kingaroy Senior Soccer Club – Purchase of canteen, line marking and equipment – $4,885

Kumbia Hack and Pony Club – Purchase equipment and repair steps – $3,646

Murgon and District Cricket Club – Purchase cricket balls – $2,461

Murgon and District Tennis Club – Purchase a ball machine – $4,201

Murgon Golf Club – Install retractable blinds – $5,100

Murgon Sports Association – Repair a tractor and purchases a sprayer – $10,642

Nanango Golf Club – Purchase training and maintenance equipment – $13,295

Nanango Soccer Club – Construct a concrete footpath and amnesties for disability access – $4,572

Proston Pony Club – Purchase show jumping and maintenance equipment – $10,654

South Burnett Little Athletics – Upgrade office and resurface track – $15,451

South Burnett Shooters Union – Purchase all terrain vehicle – $15,785

South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club – Purchase and install a public address system – $4,499

South Burnett Motors in Motion – Purchase a mower – $7,726

South Burnett Saints – Purchase playing and training equipment – $11,655

South Burnett Western Performance Club – Resurface arena – $12,960

South Burnett Working Equitation – Purchase electronic timing equipment – $3,190

Universal Shotokan Karate Union – Paint clubhouse and replace deck – $10,100

Wondai Country Club – Install solar panels – $10,000