South Burnett groups to share in over $200,000 of funding
SOUTH Burnett community groups have lots to smile about with $46,888 announced for 35 different groups throughout the region at yesterday‘s South Burnett Regional Council meeting.
As part of the community grants program, 35 applications were approved as well as an additional $177,739 going to the regions’ sports clubs from the state government.
Councillor for community, art, heritage, sport and recreation Danita Potter said it’s great news for the region.
“It’s fantastic to see, we have thousands of dollars going out to our community groups and sports clubs,” Cr Potter said.
“The state government has also contributed $178,000 to the region‘s sports club which again is fantastic to see.”
Two of the major projects funded will be the resurfacing of the playing field at the Blackbutt Rugby League club and the development of disability amenities at the Nanango Soccer Club.
20 sporting groups across the region will share in the Queensland government funding.
South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said these grants are a much needed injection into sport in the region.
“I am really pleased to see the Blackbutt rugby league field getting serviced, it’s great to see the club down there continuing to endure difficult times and continuing the great work they do,” Cr Otto said.
“It’s tremendous news to see our sporting clubs receive a share in $178,000 from the state government.”
See below for a full list of clubs and groups receiving grants:
Tablelands Hall Committee – $1000 for hall insurance
Kumbia and District Historical Society – $920 for hall insurance
Farmers Hall, Inverlaw – $1000 for hall insurance
Wooroolin Community Committee – $1000 for hall insurance
Mondure Hall – $1000 for hall insurance
Nanango Tourism & Development Association – $1000 for Australia Day 2021 sponsorship
Kumbia & District Memorial School Of The Arts – $1000 for Australia Day 2021 sponsorship
Nanango Tourism & Development Association – $2000 for Nanango Family Christmas Carnival
South Burnett Gem & Fossicking Club – $2650 for South Burnett Gem Show
Kumbia Race Club Committee – $2000 for Melbourne Cup Race Day meeting
Boondooma Dam Fish Stocking & Management Committee – $2000 for 2021 Yellowbelly Family Fishing Competition
Kumbia & District Memorial School Of The Arts – $1000 for Kumbia Christmas Carnival
Blackbutt Primary P & C Association – Blackbutt State School recycling depot – $3000
Go Getta Girls Inc – Support the Dead Cow Gully Ultra Marathon – $1000
Kingaroy Men’s Shed – Tooling for the woodworking and fabrication shop – $1000
Nanango History Room – Digitising old issues of the South Burnett Times – $1054
Blackbutt-Yarraman QCWA – Building a garden shed – $1897
Kumbia Tennis Association – Insurance and audit fees – $1800
Murgon RSL Sub-Branch – Security screens on the Welfare Drop-In Centre – $3000
Nanango RSL Sub-Branch – Tara’s Hall restoration project – $2337.50
Blackbutt & District Tourism Association – Table and shelter setting – $2930
Queensland Dairy & Heritage Museum – Castra House restoration project – $1000
Wondai AP & I Society – Electrically and structurally upgrade a rotunda – $2500
South Burnett Rugby League – Beyond The Nest development camp – $3000
Nanango Tai Chi – Purchase a PA sound system – $2000
South Burnett Little Athletics – Top dress a high jump area – $3000
Kingaroy State High School P & C – Support three bursary awards – $500
Wondai State School – Support school student awards – $300
Blackbutt-Yarraman Rugby League Football Club – resurfacing playing field – $10,890
Kingaroy Rugby League Club – $16,027
Kingaroy Senior Soccer Club – Purchase of canteen, line marking and equipment – $4,885
Kumbia Hack and Pony Club – Purchase equipment and repair steps – $3,646
Murgon and District Cricket Club – Purchase cricket balls – $2,461
Murgon and District Tennis Club – Purchase a ball machine – $4,201
Murgon Golf Club – Install retractable blinds – $5,100
Murgon Sports Association – Repair a tractor and purchases a sprayer – $10,642
Nanango Golf Club – Purchase training and maintenance equipment – $13,295
Nanango Soccer Club – Construct a concrete footpath and amnesties for disability access – $4,572
Proston Pony Club – Purchase show jumping and maintenance equipment – $10,654
South Burnett Little Athletics – Upgrade office and resurface track – $15,451
South Burnett Shooters Union – Purchase all terrain vehicle – $15,785
South Burnett Junior Motorcycle Club – Purchase and install a public address system – $4,499
South Burnett Motors in Motion – Purchase a mower – $7,726
South Burnett Saints – Purchase playing and training equipment – $11,655
South Burnett Western Performance Club – Resurface arena – $12,960
South Burnett Working Equitation – Purchase electronic timing equipment – $3,190
Universal Shotokan Karate Union – Paint clubhouse and replace deck – $10,100
Wondai Country Club – Install solar panels – $10,000