NEW NETS: Josh Freeman testing out the new discus cage at the South Burnett Little Athletics facility. (Picture: Contributed)
Athletics

South Burnett Little Athletics put grants to good use

Tristan Evert
18th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
The South Burnett Little Athletics Club have welcomed two lots of grant money to help undergo several upgrades to the training facilities.

As part of the South Burnett Regional Council Community Programs, the South Burnett Little Athletics Club received $2544.90.

This money was put straight to good use with the club installing a netting system to go around the discus cage.

They also received a grant of $35,000.00 from the Gambling Community Fund to help purchase solar power, a defibrillator, coach education and training courses and an upgraded timing system.

South Burnett Little Athletics co-ordinator Kaylene Kapernick said it’s great news for the club.

“We have a lot of talented young athletes coming through the ranks, so it’s great to receive these Grants to make some upgrades, Kapernick said.

“Due to some changes in gun laws all the athletics clubs will now be required to transition into an electric timing system.

“The discus cage is up and ready to go and with the Community Gambling Fund grant we will be able to make some major improvements around the club.

Ten athletes from the South Burnett Little Athletics Club were set to compete at the state little athletics championships in Brisbane, however due to the current COVID 19 situation it was cancelled.

South Burnett Little Athletics Coach Kellie Pogany said it’s disappointing for a lot of athletes.

“It’s such a shame we had a few medals on the cards and there are a lot of disappointed athletes,” Pogany said.

“They train so hard all year to get to this point and unfortunately the event was unable to go ahead.”

The South Burnett Little Athletics Club will host their annual presentation on 25 March, to present the junior, intermediate, senior and overall champions.

South Burnett

