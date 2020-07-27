Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACH: A South Burnett man breached his DVO order after making 26 calls to a woman from jail. Picture: File
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE BREACH: A South Burnett man breached his DVO order after making 26 calls to a woman from jail. Picture: File
Crime

South Burnett man calls victim from jail 26 times

Sam Turner
27th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Burnett man serving a three year jail term in Maryborough Correctional Centre called his victim 26 times over the span of a month, breaching his domestic violence order (DVO).

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Murgon Magistrates Court via video link on July 21, charged with 12 breaches of a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair read out the lengthy list of charges to the incarcerated man, starting from April 24 to May 20.

The man had been a respondent against a DVO made against him in January 2019 at Murgon Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court more calls were made on particular days, however none of the calls had been listed as threatening.

READ MORE:

Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

Man admitted sending abusive texts, court told

Man faces court on rape, child exploitation charges

Sgt Stevens said the defendant had six prior convictions for DVO breaches, which included domestic violence strangulation, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant and the aggrieved had brought up a child together, and the calls were made to discuss personal family issues.

Mr Sinclair acknowledged the breaches were contact only and were non threatening, however they still contravened the order.

He told the defendant he shouldn’t be contacting the aggrieved at all, and if he feels the need to contact them, he should apply through the proper channels when the time comes.

The man pleaded guilty, with Mr Sinclair sentencing him to 3 months imprisonment for each charge, to be served concurrently on top of his previous three year and nine month sentence.

Mr Sinclair set his parole date for July 21, saying it would be up to the parole board to take his offences into account when making their decision about his release.

All convictions were recorded.

dvo breach murgon crime murgon magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        premium_icon Rural Aid arrives: Volunteers ready to give 1,200 hours

        Community Queensland’s oldest town has welcomed around 40 volunteers for a big week on the tools.

        Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        premium_icon Indigenous students battle rain and wind in tough forest run

        Sport Eight Nanango High School students braved the elements at the Wondai Running...

        NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        premium_icon NAMED: The colossal list of people facing court today

        Crime DOZENS will stand before Kingaroy Magistrates Court today on a number of different...

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime POLICE seized quantities of marijuana, ice, and magic mushrooms.