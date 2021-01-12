South Burnett man ‘wrestles’ fellow offender on court steps

A Kingaroy man found himself back before the court after a poorly placed wrestling match with another offender. File Photo.

A Kingaroy man scored himself a second date with the court before the first had even begun after wrestling another offender on the top steps of the courthouse.

Zachary William Richards pleaded guilty to five charges before Murgon Magistrates Court, including two counts of committing a public nuisance, obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.

He will dispute a wilful damage charge at a later date, with police alleging he punched an ATM screen.

On December 14, 2020, police received a call from the Kingaroy Magistrates Court in relation to a disturbance on the top steps.

Police prosecutor sergeant Pepe Gangemi said words were exchanged between Richards and a separate offender, which evolved to both men “wrestling” on the ground.

“A punch was thrown by the other party toward this defendant. A member of the public tried to break it up,” Sgt Gangemi said.

The second public nuisance charge dates back to November 18, after police intercepted Richards while driving down Glendon Street at Kingaroy.

He began yelling at police calling them “c--ts”, before turning on nearby road workers who were looking on, and saying “what the f--k are you looking at?”

“Keep staring c--t or I’ll come over there and smash you.”

Sergeant Gangemi said police told the defendant he was under arrest and he told them to “f--k off”.

“He refused to come with the police. They took hold of him and he offered passive resistance by physically tensing up,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

The drug charges stem from a search warrant undertaken at a Kingaroy address on August 25, 2020, which located 0.005 methamphetamine, as well as an ice pipe, two grinders, scissors, a digital scale, and a bong made out of a milk bottle.

The defendant was represented by Jay Rose of Rosegold Legal.

Ms Rose said her client has been diagnosed with autism, schizophrenia, dyslexia, and bipolar, and cannot read or write.

“He said he has a bad history with the police in Queensland because they knew he couldn’t read or write, and had made him sign false statements and falsely make admissions in the past,” she said.

“He’s been accused of being a bikie or gang associate, so that leads to him having a not too positive relationship with police.”

“His instructions are that he’ll be taking the matter further with the Crime and Misconduct Commission as to the manner of his arrest and the breaking of one of his wrists.”

Ms Rose said in relation to the public nuisance offences committed on November 18 and December 14, Richards conditions can cause him to act in an aggressive manner and he has since been placed on new medication.

Taking into account his early pleas of guilty and the impact of his medical conditions, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he’d prefer to place the greatest weight on Richards rehabilitation.

“If you continue with that treatment and medication you’re more likely to stay out of trouble and more likely to have a pleasant life,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Richards was convicted and fined $600 for all offences, which was referred to SPER.

Convictions were recorded.

In relation to the wilful damage charge, Richards will plead not guilty before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, 2021. His bail in respect to that charge was enlarged until that date.