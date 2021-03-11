South Burnett mother tried to send opioids through the post

A Burnett mother of two has narrowly avoided spending time in a jail cell after she sent opioid pills through the postage system and found herself in district court. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Penny Stephens

A Burnett mother of two young boys could be heard yelling in relief outside a courtroom, after she narrowly avoided spending time in a prison cell.

Lisa Maree Parnell faced Kingaroy District Court on March 2, charged with supplying a dangerous drug.

It was alleged that some time between August 14 and 23, Parnell posted a letter containing 33 Buprenorphine tablets – a form of opioid.

The letter was intercepted by Australia Post as a suspicious item and police became involved – discovering Parnell‘s fingerprints on the envelope.

Crown Prosecutor William slack told the court Parnell had a lengthy criminal history.

“She was dealt with Dalby District Court in August, 2018, for two charges of supplying a dangerous drug that involve one actual supply of methylamphetamine and acts preparatory to the supply of methylamphetamine on another occasion,” Mr Slack said.

He told the court she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment which was suspended for two years and six months.

He also noted she had breached the suspended sentence twice during its operational period, and submitted a term in prison of six to 12 months in order.

Parnell was represented in court by Robert Glenday, instructed by solicitor Mark Werner.

Mr Glenday told the court in recent months Parnell had started to engage with services to deal with her drug use and returned three clean drug tests.

There had also been no offending during the previous 16 months and she intended to start a floristry course at the Toowoomba TAFE.

“Which is to her credit, considering she‘s been struggling with this addiction,” Mr Glenday said.

“So, it would be my submission that your honour could give her an opportunity again. It seems she is more motivated than previously to do something about her situation.”

He also noted she was a single mother to two boys – aged 5 and 12 – who she did not want to be separated from.

Judge Gary Long SC took into account Parnell‘s early plea of guilty in the matter in handing down his sentence.

“What significantly complicates your situation in dealing with you is in understanding that there is the context of a lengthy criminal history,” Judge Long said.

“And a number of entries over the years, which are clearly consistent with what is identified as your particular struggle with drug abuse.

“What will count, of course, is what you do from here on. And in dealing with you what the court can‘t ignore is the repetition of offending and particularly doing so in breach of the suspended sentence.”

Parnell was sentenced to nine months in prison, with immediate release on parole.

“That is designed to provide you with support and guidance and supervision towards maintaining the positive indications that you were recently given in relation to abstaining from drug abuse and doing something more positively with your life,” Judge Long said.

Parnell could be heard yelling in relief after being released from the dock and leaving the court.

