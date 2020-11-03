South Burnett mum’s gift leaves son $2 million richer

A MURGON man said he’ll never quite know how to thank his mum for gifting him a life-changing Saturday Gold Lotto ticket worth $2 million.

Confirming the exciting news with an official from The Lott this morning, the winner said he’d just checked his ticket on the app.



“I’m in a state of flux at the moment,” he said.



“Thank you so much, I cant believe it, it’s brilliant.

“My mum bought me the ticket as a thank you gift because I’ve been helping her out with a few things.

“My mum often buys us lottery tickets as gifts for birthdays and other special occasions.



“I don’t know how I’m ever going to thank her for this.



“This is unreal. I’m absolutely stunned.”

When asked what he planned to do with his multimillion-dollar prize, he explained it would change the lives of so many people.



“This is going to help my family so much,” he said.



“Of course we will make sure our mum is set up and doesn’t need to worry about a thing.



“But I do need to sit down and really think about what to do. I want to be able to help all my siblings.



“It’s unreal.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4009 on Saturday 31 October 2020 were 19, 4, 26, 27, 34 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 15.



Across Australia, there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4099 – four from New South Wales, three from Queensland, two from Victoria, and one from Western Australia.

Murgon News owner John Robinson said he was happy to hear the winner had come forward.



“It’s so lovely to know that this incredible prize has gone to local person,” he said.



“People have been doing it tough here lately so this is such a welcome piece of news. It’s great for us, the community and of course the winners themselves.”