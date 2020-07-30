Menu
LABOR'S NANANGO CANDIDATE: Registered nurse Mark Stapleton has thrown his hat into the ring against Liberal opposition leader Deb Frecklington in the Nanango electorate. Picture: Contributed
Politics

South Burnett nurse Labor’s hope against Deb Frecklington

Sam Turner
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Mark Stapleton will join her team to contest Nanango for Labor in the election to be held later this year.

Going head-to-head with sitting opposition leader Deb Frecklinton in a strong conservative seat, the nurse will be fighting an uphill battle.

Mr Stapleton said he is committed to representing the needs of his local community, and will fight for the essential services it needs to get it through the global pandemic.

Registered nurse Mark Stapleton will be competing against Liberal opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: Contributed
“I will work alongside my Nanango community to reinvigorate the local economy and get Queenslanders back to work,” he said.

“I’m also proud to be part of a Labor team that has a strong track record of infrastructure delivery for the Nanango electorate, like the new hospital we are currently building in Kingaroy.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Mr Stapleton had the experience and energy to be a strong voice for his local community.

“We need local champions like Mark to help deliver our COVID-19 economic recovery plan in their area, to support businesses, restore local jobs, and encourage more industry to future-proof our great state,” she said.

“Economies around the world have been impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic. Australia is not immune. Queensland is not immune.

“We’re continuing to manage the health response and Queensland’s plan for economic recovery is well underway.”

Mr Stapleton said he is looking forward to getting out in his local community and putting the Palaszczuk Government’s recovery plan into action.

