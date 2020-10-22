South Burnett police raid three properties, find drugs

Murgon police have charged three people with drug offences following a series of raids. (Picture: File)

October 12

A 16-YEAR-old Murgon girl will be dealt with under the Police Powers and Responsibility Act for minor drug offences.

At about 11.30am, police from the Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Murgon address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

October 13

A 42-year-old Murgon man is due to face court after he was charged wit possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

At about 8am on October 13m police from the Murgon CIB executed a search warrant at a Murgon address after receiving intelligence relating to possible drug offences.

Police allegedly located dangerous drugs and utensils used in consumption with dangerous drugs.

The man will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on November 17.

October 15

A 33-year-old Wondai man is due to face court, charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing things used in commission of a crime, possessing drug utensils, possessing a restricted drug and possessing property used in a drug offence.

On October 15 police executed a search warrant at a Greenview Road address in Wondai, allegedly finding the man in possession of dangerous drugs.

The Wondai man will face Murgon Magistrates Court on November 17