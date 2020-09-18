South Burnett pools reopening in time for holiday heat

JUST in time for school holidays, pools across the South Burnett will be reopening their doors and welcoming back residents looking to cool off.

After months of closures, several new restrictions will be in place to enforce COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

WJ Lang Swimming Pool – Kingaroy opens Saturday 19 September

Maximum number of 150 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

• Maximum of 10 people allowed in the change rooms at any one time

• All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility

Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

Opening hours: Weekdays 6am to 6pm; School Holidays 9am to 5pm; Saturday 10am to 5pm; Sunday & Public Hols 10am to 5pm; Christmas Day and Good Friday CLOSED

Blackbutt Swimming Pool opens Saturday 19 September

Maximum number of 50 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

Maximum of 1 person allowed in the change rooms at any one time unless from same family

All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility

Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5.30pm; Thursday 3pm to 5.30pm; Friday 9am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm; Weekends & Public Holidays 10am to 4pm; School Holidays 10am to 5pm; Christmas Day and Good Friday – CLOSED

South Burnett Aquatic Centre – Nanango remains open

Maximum number of 50 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

Maximum of 8 people allowed in the change rooms at any one time

All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility

Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

Opening hours: Weekdays 6am to 6pm; Saturday & Sunday 10am to 5pm; Public Holidays 11am to 5pm; Christmas Day and Good Friday – CLOSED

Proston Swimming Pool opens Saturday 19 September

• Maximum number of 50 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

Maximum of 1 person allowed in the change rooms at any one time unless from the same family

All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility

Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

Opening hours: Weekdays 6am to 8am and 3pm to 6pm; Weekends/Public Holidays/School Holidays 1pm to 5pm; Christmas Day and Good Friday – CLOSED

Wondai Swimming Pool opens Saturday 19 September

• Maximum number of 50 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

Maximum of 8 people allowed in the change rooms at any one time

All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility • Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

• Opening hours: During School Term Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 6am to 8am; During School Term Monday to Friday 2.30pm to 6pm; School Term weekdays – School bookings, Learn to Swim, Exercise Classes ONLY 9am to 2.30pm; School Holidays Tuesday, Thursday & Friday mornings 6am to 8am; School Holidays Monday to Friday 12 noon to 5pm; Saturdays/Sundays and Public Holidays 12 noon to 5pm; Good Friday and Christmas Day – CLOSED

Jubilee Swimming Pool – Murgon opens Saturday 19 September

• Maximum number of 150 customers including staff allowed entry at any one time

Maximum of 4 people allowed in the change rooms at any one time

All customers must supply their name, address and phone number to gain entry to the facility

Social Distancing rules of 1.5m apply

Opening hours: During School Term weekdays 6am to 8am and 12 noon to 6pm; School Term weekdays – school bookings, learn to swim, Exercise classes only 9am to 2.30pm; School Holidays Monday to Friday 6am to 8am and 12 noon to 6pm; School Holidays – Saturdays / Sundays and Public Holidays 12 noon to 5pm; Christmas Day and Good Friday – CLOSED

Residents and visitors to the region are advised that COVID-19 restrictions will be monitored and enforced. Our pool managers appreciate your assistance in abiding by these new rules.