South Burnett praised for COVID testing, local mask sales spike

Health officials have thanked the Darling Downs for their proactive response to getting tested. (Picture: File)

AS QUEENSLAND continues to be on edge regarding a potential second wave of coronavirus, Darling Downs Health have praised South Burnett residents for their proactive approach to COVID-19 testing.

Between 22 January – 26 August 2020, 34,191 COVID-19 tests have been undertaken in the Darling Downs Health region, which encompasses the South Burnett.

A spokeswoman from Darling Downs Health said they are continuing to see increasing numbers of people getting tested.

“Throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic, residents of the Darling Downs Health region have been very proactive by following public health advice and getting tested,” Darling Downs Health said.

“Test numbers are continuing to rise across the region and we cannot thank everyone enough for doing the right thing.”

Despite having no active cases in the region since April, mask sales have been on the increase for the past few months.

An employee from Goodprice Pharmacy Warehouse Kingaroy said they have experienced a significant increase in mask sales.

“Over the past three weeks, sales have been significantly rising to the point that we are selling several different styles of masks every day,” they said.

“There was a little period we weren’t selling any, however over the past few weeks they have definitely increase in sales.”

While wearing a mask hasn’t been mandated yet, the state’s chief health officer Jeanette Young is encouraging people to wear them.

Dr Young said the community risk had not grown, but declared Queenslanders needed to be “ultra cautious” to stop the southside COVID-19 cluster spiralling out of control.

She said the mandatory wearing of face masks would not be implemented “for a while” but acknowledged there may be a time when they will be.

“I‘m not confident the cluster is completely contained,” she said.