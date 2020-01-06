South Burnett premiers to return to league field

Despite no senior side in 2019 the U14 team enjoyed premiership success

THE Nanango Stags were without a senior team in 2019, however now look to make a strong return to the South Burnett Rugby League competition.

Pre-season training commenced last week with a number of new faces in attendance, showing promising signs for 2020.

Head coach Matthew Heit said the club was currently in a rebuilding stage.

“Unfortunately we were unable to field a senior side last year,” Heit said.

“We started training again on Tuesday and getting 14 players down is a really good start,” he said.

“This year we are really just going to focus on getting the team back on their feet and hopefully we can build from there.”

After winning a premiership in 2018, the Stags had only 9 players commit to 2019, losing a number of players to Kilcoy, which plays in the Sunshine Coast competition.

Stags club president Bec Jackson said it would be massive to have a senior side back on the field.

“With no senior team in 2019 it was really felt throughout the club that the younger players lacked role models,” Jackson said.

“It will be great to have a side again and it will be great for the community having a side to come and support again.”

“I think last year pre season started too early and we had a lot of players still playing cricket.”

Having a fifth team back in competition and a former premiership club would be big news with Stags life member Bruce Webb saying they have a lot of support behind them.

“The Stags are back! It’s very exciting for the community,” Webb said.

“It’s always hard fielding a team in these small communities but it looks like we will be back in competition this year.”

The Nanango Stags train at 5.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights.