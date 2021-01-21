South Burnett rental market flooded as more snub city life

The South Burnett’s competitive rental market is causing a headache for prospective tenants, but a golden opportunity for investors. File Photo.

The South Burnett region is experiencing a severe shortage of rental properties as more and more Queenslanders make the move from the crowds to the country, creating fierce competition for prospective tenants.

A curious side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Janelle Baisden-Emmett from Faunt & Emmett Real Estate said the allure of the city lifestyle has faded and more renters are looking to regional Queensland for their next home.

“Many renters are from densely populated city areas,” Ms Baisden-Emmett said.

“The COVID situation made people realise they don’t actually have a need to live in densely populated areas, they can still work from home in a beautiful area like the South Burnett.

“They didn’t realise prior to COVID what regional areas could offer them - in terms of schools, shops and work. They didn’t realise until they went looking.”

Likewise, the opening of the new Kingaroy hospital has seen an influx of medical professionals, in particular doctors and dentists, seeking rental properties in the area.

“It’s been a very positive thing to see. For the region, the health side of things are clearly a focus,” Ms Baisden-Emmett said.

While the eagerness of individuals and families to make themselves at home here in the South Burnett is economically positive for the region, competition within the market is taking its toll.

“There are a lot of people out there struggling. When we put a property out it’s pretty much sold the next day,” Ms Baisden-Emmett said.

People are asking us to let them know as soon as a property is available, but we’re at a point of such high inquiry that is makes it difficult.”

To improve your chances of securing a property, Ms Baisden-Emmett said prospective renters must be proactive in their search, setting alerts for their inquiries and monitoring bulk viewing dates closely.

“What renters must realise is it’s very much their responsibility to be proactive in looking. The market is so intense, the real estate agents won’t have time to do it for you,” she said.

Despite the market currently being a bit of war zone for renters, Ms Baisden-Emmett said this is a fantastic time to invest, with “affordable houses selling fast and an amazing rental return”.