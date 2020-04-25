Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIGHT UP THE DAWN: Hillview Parade residents Darryl Dove, Kay Dove, Anne Stuart and Janelle Askin. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
LIGHT UP THE DAWN: Hillview Parade residents Darryl Dove, Kay Dove, Anne Stuart and Janelle Askin. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
News

South Burnett residents light up the dawn for Anzac Day

Tristan Evert
25th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS across the South Burnett lined their driveways with candles, wreaths and homemade shrines to remember those who served and continue to serve our country.

 

GALLERY: South Burnett residents light up the dawn

 

The Last Post and national anthem filtered through the crisp morning air followed by a touching minute of silence.

Driveways along Cowie Drive in Kingaroy were lighting up the dawn with the Last Post playing out Jan Edwards speaker.

 

ANZAC DAY: Cowie Drive residents Garry and Rhonda Kefford, Pam Hendry and Bill Hull, Jim and Carol Ward and Beverly Guilders. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
ANZAC DAY: Cowie Drive residents Garry and Rhonda Kefford, Pam Hendry and Bill Hull, Jim and Carol Ward and Beverly Guilders. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Cowie Drive resident Pam Hendry said it was an emotional morning.

"It's so important that we still remember the Anzacs and pay our respects to those who serve both past and present," Ms Hendry said.

"My late husband served in Vietnam and Anzac Day is always an emotional and special day for me.

"It's a little bit different this year but it was so nice to see so many people out on their driveways paying their respects."

Ms Hendry organised a letter box drop to let residents know they would be playing the Last Post.

Over on Hillsview Parade Kay Dove had organised to play the Last Post and said it was great to see all the neighbours out.

"It was a lovely morning and although Anzac Day is a little different this year, it's still special to see everyone paying their respects," Ms Kay said.

"Most of our neighbours will be putting out candles and our neighbour Janelle Askin has painted poppies on all of her candles."

 

ARTWORK: Hillsview Parade resident Janelle Askin with her painted poppy candles. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
ARTWORK: Hillsview Parade resident Janelle Askin with her painted poppy candles. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Anzac Day tributes will continue throughout the day with emergency services throughout the region sounding their sirens to pay their respects at 11am.

More Stories

anzac day services south burnett anzac day 2020 south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War veteran honoured for years of service

        premium_icon War veteran honoured for years of service

        News A Kingaroy War Veteran is being honoured with an Anzac Day award for his innovative leadership and dedication to the Kingaroy and surrounds community.

        UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        premium_icon UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        News Kingaroy has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Queensland Health has now...

        Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        premium_icon Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        News Authorities were quick to get to the scene of the blaze this afternoon.

        Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        premium_icon Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        Crime Police were conducting an investigation, when a Gordonbrook resident allegedly...