South Burnett residents light up the dawn for Anzac Day

RESIDENTS across the South Burnett lined their driveways with candles, wreaths and homemade shrines to remember those who served and continue to serve our country.

GALLERY: South Burnett residents light up the dawn

The Last Post and national anthem filtered through the crisp morning air followed by a touching minute of silence.

Driveways along Cowie Drive in Kingaroy were lighting up the dawn with the Last Post playing out Jan Edwards speaker.

ANZAC DAY: Cowie Drive residents Garry and Rhonda Kefford, Pam Hendry and Bill Hull, Jim and Carol Ward and Beverly Guilders. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Cowie Drive resident Pam Hendry said it was an emotional morning.

"It's so important that we still remember the Anzacs and pay our respects to those who serve both past and present," Ms Hendry said.

"My late husband served in Vietnam and Anzac Day is always an emotional and special day for me.

"It's a little bit different this year but it was so nice to see so many people out on their driveways paying their respects."

Ms Hendry organised a letter box drop to let residents know they would be playing the Last Post.

Over on Hillsview Parade Kay Dove had organised to play the Last Post and said it was great to see all the neighbours out.

"It was a lovely morning and although Anzac Day is a little different this year, it's still special to see everyone paying their respects," Ms Kay said.

"Most of our neighbours will be putting out candles and our neighbour Janelle Askin has painted poppies on all of her candles."

ARTWORK: Hillsview Parade resident Janelle Askin with her painted poppy candles. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Anzac Day tributes will continue throughout the day with emergency services throughout the region sounding their sirens to pay their respects at 11am.