South Burnett Saint claims second Darling Downs Holman Medal

AFTER making division one finals for the first time in the clubs history, one player has been recognised for his outstanding individual brilliance.

Nathan Trace picked up his second Holman Medal for the Darling Downs AFL competitions best and fairest at last nights virtual vote count.

The best three players of each game earn points going towards an end of season tally, which Trace won with 12 points.

This is the second time he has won the prestigious award, joining an elite list of player to do so.

Trace with a handball out of the middle. Picture: Sam Turner

Trace said it’s pretty special to win a second one.

“Obviously the team had a much better year that last year and played in a preliminary final,” he said.

“Hopefully next year more people come down to the club to keep the numbers up and play more finals footy.

“I was stoked to see both the men and women play finals.”

The former Darling Downs Demons captain featured in the best on ground players in almost every match he played this year and was able to hit the scoreboard on multiple occasions.

Trace was part of the original 2013 Saints squad before moving to Brisbane where he played for three years at university.

Moving back to the South Burnett in 2017, Trace went on to win his first Holman Medal in 2018.

Trace said it was great to see the women’s team do so well.

“This year has been great for the girls, they’ve improved so much and the numbers have been great,” he said.

“My partner plays and the girls are a very good group that should be very competitive again next year if they can keep the group together.”

Nathan Trace jumping for a mark against the Dalby Swans. Picture: Sam Turner

AFL Darling Downs football operations manager Mitch Simpson said Trace joins a pretty illustrious group of players to win two Holman’s.

“He is a very handy player and a natural leader,” Simpson said.

“The Saints had a great home and away season and for the first time in the competitions history both medals have gone home to the same club.

“Credit to both players they were standouts in the competition and credit to the South Burnett Saints on a great season.”

