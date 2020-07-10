South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

THREE South Burnett Saints are set to reach huge milestones this weekend when they run out on Lyle Vidler Oval for their clash against the Dalby Swans.

Daniel Clacy will be the first Saint in the clubs history to notch up 100 games on Saturday while brothers Daniel and Nathan Trace will reach the 50 game mark.

Daniel Clacy looking for a handball against the Goondiwindi Hawks. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Clacy said it's surreal to be the first bloke to play 100 games for the club.

"100 feels like such a big number, it doesn't feel like I've played that many games," Clacy said.

"It will probably feel different on the weekend and being the first game in such a long time it will be pretty special."

Clacy was expecting a tough fight from the Swans but was confident in the team.

"The skills have been fantastic at training and I am feeling pretty good about everything heading into round one," he said.

"We will have to go into round one prepared to fight because after a year off Dalby won't be an east opponent."

Clacy has been the heart and sole of the club since their establishment eight years ago, being either the president or vice president in each of those eight years.

Daniel Trace, who is preparing for his 50th game for the club, said it's been a long time coming.

"It's taken six months for round one to roll around, however I'm very excited to run out for my 50th game," Trace said.

"Every club is in the same boat so it should be a good game this weekend.

"Last year we really struggled to field a team each week so to have the numbers we have this year is really good."

Daniel Trace in action against Toowoomba. (Picture: Contributed)

Nathan Trace said he can't wait to run out for round one.

"The boys put in a lot of effort in the pre-season, clocked up a lot of kilometres and I think everyone is keen to get out there," Trace said.

"I think the shortened season has really helped get people to commit to playing and we always need plenty of blokes to get through a season so its great to see the large numbers down at training."

The South Burnett Saints will host the Dalby Swans at 2:30pm at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy.

