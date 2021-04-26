Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The South Burnett Saints took on Dalby in the first game of the 2021 AFL season. Photo/Holly Cormack.
The South Burnett Saints took on Dalby in the first game of the 2021 AFL season. Photo/Holly Cormack.
Sport

South Burnett Saints march into 2021 AFL season on high note

Holly Cormack
26th Apr 2021 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The South Burnett Saints marched into the 2021 AFL season on a high note over the weekend, securing the win against the Dalby Swans in the first game of the season.

Heading to the Swans home ground in Dalby, the Saints took an early lead before flying ahead in the final quarter, leaving with a 39-14 win.

“For our first game, the girls did absolutely amazing,” Saints coach Rosie Ekyp said.

“Really good way to start the season with a win, a convincing win as well.”

With a mix of seasoned players and debutants entering the 2021 AFL Darling Downs competition, Ms Ekyp said it was difficult to predict how the first game would play out.

“We actually didn‘t really know what to expect,” she said.

“I think from the game, what we were expecting was to get out there and have fun, play for our team and play for each other.

“Keep that positivity up, that’s what we were expecting today, so to come up with a win is the best.”

With a number of new faces joining the team, many who’ve never played AFL before, Ms Ekyp said the key focus from training here will be helping the first-timers build their skills and confidence.

“We want the best from everyone,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we want a team of confident players. We don’t just want a few key players that are going to carry the team.

“That‘s our aim for the season, making sure everyone feels a part of the team.

“That‘s what the Saints do. We’re friends and we’re a team. We work hard, we play hard and we train hard.”

Ms Ekyp said the team is already promising, with some of the newer players being best on the field, with a special shoutout to Renee Dennien.

Best on ground was Jess Kassulke, who left it all out on the field and played a critical role in securing a win for the Saints.

SEE OUR FULL GALLERY HERE:

Photos
View Gallery
darling downs afl competition 2021 south burnett saints alf club
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Premium Content Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Politics Former Qld premier Peter Beattie has delivered a stinging verdict on why ex-PMs Rudd and Turnbull failed to live up to their great expectations.

        Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        Premium Content Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        News Secret emails sent between Palaszczuk government ministers using their private...

        Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        Premium Content Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        News About 213 state owned and managed public homes have been added to the Palaszczuk...

        Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        Premium Content Flight delay forces passengers into 14-day quarantine

        News Passengers forced into hotel quarantine after flight delays