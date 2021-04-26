South Burnett Saints march into 2021 AFL season on high note

The South Burnett Saints took on Dalby in the first game of the 2021 AFL season. Photo/Holly Cormack.

The South Burnett Saints marched into the 2021 AFL season on a high note over the weekend, securing the win against the Dalby Swans in the first game of the season.

Heading to the Swans home ground in Dalby, the Saints took an early lead before flying ahead in the final quarter, leaving with a 39-14 win.

“For our first game, the girls did absolutely amazing,” Saints coach Rosie Ekyp said.

“Really good way to start the season with a win, a convincing win as well.”

With a mix of seasoned players and debutants entering the 2021 AFL Darling Downs competition, Ms Ekyp said it was difficult to predict how the first game would play out.

“We actually didn‘t really know what to expect,” she said.

“I think from the game, what we were expecting was to get out there and have fun, play for our team and play for each other.

“Keep that positivity up, that’s what we were expecting today, so to come up with a win is the best.”

With a number of new faces joining the team, many who’ve never played AFL before, Ms Ekyp said the key focus from training here will be helping the first-timers build their skills and confidence.

“We want the best from everyone,” she said.

“At the end of the day, we want a team of confident players. We don’t just want a few key players that are going to carry the team.

“That‘s our aim for the season, making sure everyone feels a part of the team.

“That‘s what the Saints do. We’re friends and we’re a team. We work hard, we play hard and we train hard.”

Ms Ekyp said the team is already promising, with some of the newer players being best on the field, with a special shoutout to Renee Dennien.

Best on ground was Jess Kassulke, who left it all out on the field and played a critical role in securing a win for the Saints.

