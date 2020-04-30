South Burnett Saints team of the decade
THE formation of the Saints in 2013 was the rebirth of AFL in the South Burnett, with their inaugural years highly successful.
In 2014 the men’s team were the division 2 minor premiers, falling short in the grand final.
In 2015 the Saints built on that result, taking out the competition as well as introducing the Saints women’s team.
Now gearing up for their eighth season, club president and original Saint Daniel Clacy has put together his best 22.
Backs
Brenton Noè – hard tackle, fit, run all day
Bryce Commerford – big reach, sticky fingers
Paul Judge – super fit, run all day.
Centre Half Backs
Adam Branch – smart old school footy, good voice
Brad Edwards – long kick, smart use of space.
Nathan Trace – hard footy, smart, fit, big run
Ruck
Brad Pressnell – good reach, big presence
Mids
Dylan Bowater – hard at footy, smart, super quick, big tackles
Kieran Snow – hard footy, smart, smart ball use.
Joe Amery – fast pace, good footy use, kicks goals.
Wings
Braedan Snow – young fit, fast and hard at footy.
Ty Snow - good kick, great use of space.
Centre Half Forwards
Jarryd Hill - great left foot, smart fit and kicks goals.
Carl Stevenson – great grab, straight kick, big presence
Matt Patroni – young hard, fit and fast at footy, long kick.
Forwards
Alex Totton – smart use of the footy, big voice, great mark, strong left foot
Adam Bowater – smart old school footy, big voice and smart presence
Jordan Pressnell – strong body big marks kicks goals
Interchange
Mitch Francis – strong mark, good accurate kick and great tackle
Will Reid – big reach, smart defender quick off the mark.
Jayden Ewing – smart space use, good kick quick forward.
Jeff Trezise – hard tackle strong on footy good run
Emergencies
Scott Stewart- tall forward, big leap, good run
Brent Snow – quick small forward smart old school footy
Kyall Sheppard – strong voice, good kick, big tackle.
Kieran Askin – quick ball movement, smart footy both feet
Daniel Clacy – quick off mark, good strong small forward run all day.
James Packer – hard at footy, young fit and fast
Jack Day- strong smart use of footy long kicks left foot.