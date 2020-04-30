THE formation of the Saints in 2013 was the rebirth of AFL in the South Burnett, with their inaugural years highly successful.

In 2014 the men’s team were the division 2 minor premiers, falling short in the grand final.

In 2015 the Saints built on that result, taking out the competition as well as introducing the Saints women’s team.

Now gearing up for their eighth season, club president and original Saint Daniel Clacy has put together his best 22.

South Burnett Saints team of the Decade.

Backs

Brenton Noè – hard tackle, fit, run all day

Bryce Commerford – big reach, sticky fingers

Paul Judge – super fit, run all day.

Team of the decade fullback Brenton Noe, known for his big tackles.

Centre Half Backs

Adam Branch – smart old school footy, good voice

Brad Edwards – long kick, smart use of space.

Nathan Trace – hard footy, smart, fit, big run

Ruck

Brad Pressnell – good reach, big presence

Mids

Dylan Bowater – hard at footy, smart, super quick, big tackles

Kieran Snow – hard footy, smart, smart ball use.

Joe Amery – fast pace, good footy use, kicks goals.

Team of the decade ruck Brad Pressnell in a pre season competition.

Wings

Braedan Snow – young fit, fast and hard at footy.

Ty Snow - good kick, great use of space.

Centre Half Forwards

Jarryd Hill - great left foot, smart fit and kicks goals.

Carl Stevenson – great grab, straight kick, big presence

Matt Patroni – young hard, fit and fast at footy, long kick.

Team of the decade forward flank Matthew Patroni loading up his right foot.

Forwards

Alex Totton – smart use of the footy, big voice, great mark, strong left foot

Adam Bowater – smart old school footy, big voice and smart presence

Jordan Pressnell – strong body big marks kicks goals

Interchange

Mitch Francis – strong mark, good accurate kick and great tackle

Will Reid – big reach, smart defender quick off the mark.

Jayden Ewing – smart space use, good kick quick forward.

Jeff Trezise – hard tackle strong on footy good run

Emergencies

Scott Stewart- tall forward, big leap, good run

Brent Snow – quick small forward smart old school footy

Kyall Sheppard – strong voice, good kick, big tackle.

Kieran Askin – quick ball movement, smart footy both feet

Daniel Clacy – quick off mark, good strong small forward run all day.

James Packer – hard at footy, young fit and fast

Jack Day- strong smart use of footy long kicks left foot.