South Burnett schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC week

THE Burnett region has a proud history with Indigenous culture, from Olympic gold medallists to renowned artists and respected elders, the region is rich with stories, talent and history from First Australians.

For NAIDOC week, the South Burnett Times will shine a light on the Indigenous people, culture and traditions that make this region special.

The South Burnett Times team respects and honours Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders past, present, and future.

We acknowledge the stories, traditions, and living cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on this land, the traditional land of the Wakka Wakka people.

Cloyna and Windera State Schools joined together for an afternoon of NAIDOC activities on Monday as well as tasting lemon myrtle biscuits, wattle seed damper and kangaroo & bush tomato sausages.

Local Wakka Wakka man Fred Cobbo gave a welcome to country, a local history lesson, read a local story and taught the students some words in Wakka Wakka language.

Fred Cobbo said not only does he want the community to be known for good sports people, he want kids to challenge the system around academic levels and achieve great academic outcomes.

“Don’t be afraid to take on the challenges of education, as it can take you anywhere in the world.”

Teacher and event organiser, Paula Nunan said the students were very open and receptive to learning about their local history and appreciated the rich and vibrant nature of Indigenous culture in their local areas.