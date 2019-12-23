South Burnett shines at QLD cricket carnival

South Burnett's Nathan Roderick about to fire one down the pitch

Four South Burnett boys have represented Wide Bay at the Queensland u14 State Championships last week.

Nathan Roderick, Nikolas Heness, Joseph Steinhardt and Thomas Currin took part in the four day carnival that hosted 12 teams from all over the state.

Roderick, the youngest of the bunch had a stellar season finishing ranked 8th out of 152 players.

He also snagged two man of the match performances in the lead up to the carnival and father Andrew Roderick said he is very proud.

“All of the boys put in a great effort in representing the region and battled hard the entire carnival,” Roderick said

“Myself and my Wife Annette are very proud of Nathan and his achievements this season,” he said.

“It was a great carnival and a wonderful experience for our South Burnett players.”

Tough competition saw the squad walk away with only one win, however Roderick topped both the overall runs and wicket scores for the Wide Bay Junior representitve team.

Roderick finished the season with a total of 209 runs and now looks to continue to perform for his local Murgon club.