South Burnett shows score $85K boost for 2021

South Burnett shows will return bigger and better next year backed by $85K in funding. File Photo.

South Burnett shows will return bigger and better next year backed by $85K in funding. File Photo.

WITH 2020 seeing many of the South Burnett’s favourite events cancelled due to COVID-19, local shows will be returning next year bigger and better than ever, boosted by $85 000 in funding.

“The Government is keen to ensure show societies and field day organisers are in the best shape possible to continue in 2021,” Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced today.

“These events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge the divide between country and city.”

The Nanango and Kingaroy Shows will receive the budget boost under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program to help ease cashflow pressures and cover costs after cancelling their 2020 show due to COVID-19.

Mr Littleproud said shows and field days were uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for local communities as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.

“They also help to maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I am very pleased the Nanango and Kingaroy shows are able to access this funding to help get them through this tough period and out the other side in a sound position to host again in 2021,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers, families and school kids.”

A total 18 shows across Maranoa will receive a total $310,637.28 under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program. This is in addition to more than $3.43 million in infrastructure funding granted to 13 Maranoa show societies through the Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

South Burnett shows funded under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program include:

Nanango Agricultural Pastoral and Mining Society Inc - $15,000

South Burnett National Show Society Kingaroy Inc - $70,000