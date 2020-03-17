South Burnett sport shutting down amid COVID-19 threat

A number of local sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the current COVID 19 situation.

AMID the current COVID-19 situation a number of local sporting leagues are cancelling training and matches for the foreseeable future.

For matches that do go ahead, players are urged to practice social distancing, which includes no hand shakes and following strict hygiene measures at all times.

CANCELLED

Rugby League

Matches for round one and two (March 21 and 28) of the South Burnett rugby League competition have both been cancelled.

The 100 year centenary dinner on April 4 has been postponed.

A decision has yet to be made regarding the commencement of the senior competition on April 3.

Both Nanango and Wondai have cancelled all junior training effective immediately.

Basketball

Matches scheduled for Tuesday 17 March have been cancelled with the Kingaroy Basketball Association set to have a meeting tomorrow morning to make further decisions.

Yarraman Horse Ride

The Yarraman Horse Ride on March 28 will no loner go ahead with the committee looking to reschedule the event.

GOING AHEAD

Football

The South Burnett Football competition will go ahead as planned with the Australian Football Federation urging players to not attend games or training if they are showing and flu-like symptoms.

The Nanango 40th year reunion on Saturday March 21 will go ahead as planned.

AFL

The South Burnett Saints will continue to train as per usual with the Darling Downs competition proceeding until further notice.

Netball

Friday's Kingaroy netball clinic has been cancelled, however training and weekday games will go ahead as per usual.

Park Run

At this stage both the Nanango and Wondai Park Runs will go ahead as per usual.

Cricket

The grand final between Murgon and Kumbia will go ahead at 12:30 at the Murgon Sports Complex.

Golf

The Peanut Harvest Week of Golf will go ahead as scheduled.

Little Athletics

Nanango Little Athletics will hold their final session this Wednesday March 18.

The presentation and break up on March 25 will also still go ahead.