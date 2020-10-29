South Burnett students to perform with aria nominated group

Students from three South Burnett schools will help launch the music tour of an aria nomianted group. (Picture: File)

STUDENTS from Moffatdale, Cloyna and Windera State Schools will have the chance to play their own compositions at the opening night of an aria nominated music group in Wondai.

On November 13 at Wondai Memorial Hall students will play alongside internationally regarded virtuoso indie quintet Topology as they launch their We Will Rise Tour.

We Will Rise is a live performance of Topology music curated from back catalogue signature compositions and a new composition Drought Stories Texas and reflects Topology artists’ contemporary concerns.

Topology's Matt Wild jamming with Moffatdale State School students on the ukulele. Photo/Holly Cormack.

After conducing music workshops with the three schools earlier this month, co-artistic director John Babbage said he was excited to be touring again.

“We are excited to be working with schools and communities in regional Queensland,” Mr Baggage said.

“It’s been fun selecting our repertoire for our latest EP, looking back through 23 years of music.

“During this tour we will be showcasing a diverse range of compositions from 1999 to a brand new work written this year.”

We Will Rise has thematic links to the existential threat of climate disruption and the need for strength, hope, fortitude and resilience required in order for recovery and collective healing to commence on the back of traumatic natural events and a global viral pandemic.

It highlights the strength and resilience of humankind, and through this popular art form, demonstrates music’s intrinsic power to inspire and heal.

Regional Project Manager for Topology John Rush said the idea behind getting the school kids involved is to give them a chance to work with professional performers who are really expert at what they do, and at the end of the day, get them to become part of a Topology performance.

The We Will Rise tour kicks off on November 13 at Wondai before heading to Mt Perry and Bundaberg.