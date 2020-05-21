South Burnett theft victim speaks out

STOLEN PROPERTY: Stephanie Denman from Hillview Estate said her recent experience of having her wallet stolen has prompted her to take a different approach to how she stores her cards and cash.

THE quiet neighbourhood of Hillview Estate is not often in the headlines regarding local crime, but the tight-knit suburb has become the scene of a theft and Kingaroy mother Stephanie Denman is not impressed.

Mrs Denman said the incident occurred sometime around 3pm last Friday, May 15 when the Denman household had an unwanted visitor help themselves to the contents in her car, which was sitting unlocked in the garage as she was preparing to go and pick up her children from school.

“I was on the computer at the back of the house and didn’t hear them exploring,” she said.

“I got quite the shock when I got in the car and realised someone had stolen my handbag, wallet, phone and work stuff, including my tablet.

“Fortunately, my husband and I found my handbag, phone and work stuff along the side of Taylors Rd not far from our house. But my red, zip-up ladies wallet with all my cards and licence is still missing.”

Mrs Denman said the most annoying part isn’t losing the cash but replacing all the cards and licences.

“I can’t tell you how many coffee loyalty cards I had in there that are gone now. It’s so frustrating because it’s going to cost me more just to replace my driver’s licence ($78) than what I had in actual cash,” she said.

“I feel like this is the work of a bored kid who would normally be in school and was just waiting for an opportunity and found it when he saw the open garage door.

“I’m pretty confident they would have just tossed the wallet out after taking the bit of cash I had in there.”

Mrs Denman is asking anyone out walking in the neighbourhoods around Hillview Estate or along Taylors Rd to keep their eyes peeled for her red ladies zip-up wallet, and in the meantime she says she will be adopting a much savvier approach to storing her valuables.

“A wise lady told me to keep your cash and your cards separated in different little wallets or purses in different parts of your home or handbag so they can take all the cash and leave your cards.

“I will definitely be doing this from now on, and be more aware of locking the car and keeping the garage door down, even if I’m only home for a couple of minutes.”

Mrs Denamn also wished to thank a generous woman who offered to give her some cash to get through the weekend when she was in Westpac last Friday afternoon, cancelling her cards.

“Even though I didn’t need her money, I was extremely touched by her kindness,” she said.

“She made a really crappy day that little bit better and I am eternally grateful.”