South Burnett Times has a brand new digital edition

A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage.

The South Burnett Times has launched a new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all in one convenient flip-book.

Every Tuesday and Friday, you'll find local news, sport, puzzles, shares information, national and world news.

< CHECK OUT THE LATEST DIGITAL EDITION OF THE SOUTH BURNETT TIMES HERE >

A fraction of each article is shown in the 16-page edition and then you tap to read more. You can also navigate through every story one by one.

South Burnett Times' brand new digital edition. Dominic Elsome

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

With the new digital edition, you can be sure you won't miss out on any local news.

There's also the return of some fan favourites from the original print edition of the South Burnett Times, with puzzles, horoscopes and an TV guide all included.

South Burnett Times' brand new digital edition. Dominic Elsome

You can check it out for yourself here.

Remember, this website will remain the latest and most up to date source of local news.

Here you can find local news, business stories, opinion pieces, as well as national news.

If you click on the local section headings you will find even more local news. We have pages and pages of it.

CHECK IT OUT HERE