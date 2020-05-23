South Burnett to take share in $12M of additional funds

BOOST UP: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd says the additional funding will help local economies through the pandemic. Photo: File

BOOST UP: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd says the additional funding will help local economies through the pandemic. Photo: File

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council is set to receive a hefty share in $12 million worth of funding aimed at boosting councils in Flynn.

Eight local councils have been allocated additional funding including $1,644,465 for this region.

The local councils will be part of the Federal Government’s $1.8 billion boost for road and community projects through local governments across Australia.

The investment will support local jobs and businesses and boost local economies struggling under the effects of COVID-19.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the package included the establishment of a new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and bringing forward $1.3 billion of the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment.

The new program is based on the successful Roads to Recovery program and will enable local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

Mr O’Dowd said accelerating local infrastructure projects was important for supporting jobs and the local economy in Flynn.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Flynn, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.

“I will be working closely with eight councils to make sure these projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

Local road projects to be delivered under the program include but are not limited to constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.

A broad range of community infrastructure projects will be eligible including new or upgraded bicycle and walking paths, community facilities, and picnic shelters and barbecue facilities at parks.

Under the Financial Assistance Grant program the following funding allocations have been made to seven other councils in Flynn this financial year including:

$1,483,455 for Rockhampton Regional Council

$2,014,577 for Bundaberg Regional Council

$31,555 for Woorabinda Aboriginal Council

$1,609,377 for Gladstone Regional Council

$1,808,133 for Banana Shire Council

$2,165,138 Central Highlands Regional Council

$1,851,438 North Burnett regional Council

Guidelines for the program will be provided directly to local governments by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.

For more information about the allocations under the Financial Assistance Grant and Local Road and Community Infrastructure programs, visit here.