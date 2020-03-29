SOUTH BURNETT VOTES: Who will be our next mayor?

FOUR candidates are vying for the top spot and with results rolling in it’s becoming a two-horse race between two nominees.

As of about 8.30am Sunday morning, just 22.6 percent of the mayoral candidate votes have been counted, but there are clear leaders to the pack.

The results coming through are the votes that have been counted up to the evening of March 28. Election officials will resume counting today.

Director of Otto Group Accountants and first-time runner Brett Otto has 41.31 per cent of votes for the top spot.

Incumbent mayor Keith Campbell, meanwhile, has so far secured just 33.34 per cent.

Local business owner Abigail Andersson has 16.20 per cent, and Toni Ralph has 9.15 per cent.

If Otto continues his lead, it will end Campbell’s decades of service with local council.

He began his career in council when the region amalgamated and he was the only councillor to stand unopposed in the 2008 elections (for division 4).

Campbell was Wayne Kratzmann’s deputy mayor from 2012 to 2016, before he was elected mayor in 2016, ahead of four other candidates.

More information to come as election officials continue to count votes later today.