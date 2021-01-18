South Burnett warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

The Bureau of Meteorology have warned South Burnett residents to prepare for potentially wild weather. File Photo.​

The Bureau of Meteorology have warned South Burnett residents to prepare for potentially wild weather. File Photo.​

Dark clouds roll over parts of the South Burnett as the region prepares for potentially severe thunderstorms and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include ﻿Kingaroy, Nanango, Murgon, Cherbourg, Ipswich, Oakey, Beaudesert, Esk, Gatton, Jimboomba, Kilcoy, Laidley, and Lowood.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.