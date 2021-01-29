South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

Nine new citizens joined the South Burnett commmunity at Kingaroy’s Citizenship Ceremony. Photo/Tristan Evert.

Nine new Aussie citizens received a warm welcome to the South Burnett community at Kingaroy’s 2021 Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

Mayor Brett Otto said the ceremony was an opportunity for all Australians, whether they are citizens by birth or by choice, to join national celebrations that reflect, respect and celebrate our nation, its achievements and most of all, its people.

Mayor Otto alongside Australia’s Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud presented our newcomers from seven countries, including Philippines, South Africa, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Italy, United States of America and Russia with their Australian citizenship certificates.

Kingaroy Australia Day Celebrations

“All Australians are encouraged to celebrate our national day and to share what Australian citizenship means to them,” Mayor Otto said.

“There is no greater privilege than our citizenship. It’s a lifelong commitment to Australia’s shared values, including respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual, the rule of law and democracy, and equality of opportunity for all people.

“Australian citizenship ceremonies are an important part of our nation’s celebrations and hold special significance for those becoming citizens and the broader Australian community.

Despite COVID-19 guidelines restricting the number of citizenship ceremonies over the past year, more than 12 000 people were still able to receive citizenship at ceremonies across Australia in 2021.

“Each year we are privileged to welcome new Australians to our growing community as part of Australia Day celebrations,” Mayor Otto said.

“I encourage everyone in the South Burnett region to reflect on and affirm their Australian citizenship as we warmly welcome our newest citizens.”