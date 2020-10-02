South Burnett winery drinks in state honour

WHEN it comes to showcasing the unique flavours of the South Burnett, Clovely Estate has been tantalising the tastebuds of locals and tourists alike since 1997. To the delight of the region, the beloved Moffatdale winery has now been named as Queensland’s twelfth #eatqld Champion.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Clovely Estate has been chosen for its commitment to showcasing the distinctive flavours of the South Burnett region and the imagination and determination to grow its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #eatqld champions are individuals, groups, organisations, or products that promote Queensland produce locally, regionally, nationally or internationally. The campaign, launched by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, encourages community’s to eat local, stay healthy and support jobs in the state’s agricultural sector.

“For more than 20 years, Clovely Wines has produced a range of red, white and sparkling wines that have become some of Queensland’s most-awarded wines,” Mr Furner said.

“And recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clovely Estate launched Forage Pantry Provisions at their City Cellar Door in Red Hill, Brisbane to support local growers, producers and suppliers.

“I congratulate Clovely Estate’s owners, Susan Mercer and Brett Heading, General Manager Aaron Stephan, Chief Winemaker Nick Pesudovs, and all their staff whose fine products and sense of community make them a terrific choice as our twelfth #eatqld Champion.”

Mr Furner said every economy had been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but agriculture was playing a key role as the State Government implements Queensland’s $8 billion plan for economic recovery.

“Clovely Estate’s example is truly inspirational as we unite and recover from the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Furner said.

“They will be fine ambassadors promoting Queensland’s world of flavour from the state of delicious.”

Clovely Estate’s General Manager Aaron Stephan said being named a #eatqld Champion provided an opportunity to showcase the South Burnett’s fresh and delicious produce.

“We celebrate the South Burnett region and the best of local fare in everything we do,” Mr Stephan said.

“Clovely Estate is a place where we love to be and where our enthusiastic small team come together to plant, to grow, to nurture, to imagine, to harvest, to press, to bottle and cultivate a sense of community and village.

“Being named as a #eatqld Champion endorses our vision to unite with other producers and partners to promote the joy of unique local fare produced with passion.”

Mr Furner said the Queensland Government’s #eatqld campaign encouraged the community to eat local, stay healthy and support jobs in the state’s agricultural sector.

“Our produce is second to none. We are urging everybody to explore Queensland-grown food and when you do, we ask that you take a photograph and share it online using the hashtag #eatqld,” Mr Furner said.

“By eating Queensland-produced meat, seafood, fruit, nuts and veggies, you support everybody that brings that food to your table.”

To nominate someone as an #eatqld Champion, email agriculture@ministerial.qld.gov.au.