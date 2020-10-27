South Burnett youngsters to represent region after big win

THE FUTURE of South Burnett cricket is in good hands as the next generation of cricketers rise through the junior ranks.

Five South Burnett youngsters were selected to represent Wide Bay following some impressive weekend performances.

Josh Williams made the U12 Boys Wide Bay squad, Douglas Hoare, Jamie Searle and Darcy Hemsworth made the U12 Boys Wide Bay Development Squad and Emma Cullen made the U12 Girls School Wide Bay squad.

On Sunday October 25 the South Burnett U12s junior representative side came out on top against Fraser Coast, winning by 11 runs under the Duckworth Lewis system.

Josh Williams starred for South Burnett scoring 81 not out followed by Isaac Hauritz on 17 not out.

South Burnett finished on 2 for 129.

Lachlon Beasley was a stand out for the bowlers taking 3 for 33 with Byron Kratzman taking 1 for 7.

The Fraser Coast batsmen finished on 8 for 118.

Rory Folker hit 57 not out with Byron Kratzman making 12.

Douglas Hoare took two wickets for South Burnett off 17 balls and James McCarthy bowled 1 wicket for 1 one run.

In stage 2 junior cricket Kingaroy Northern Agriservices defeated Nanango DCC by 35 runs.

In stage 3 junior cricket Nanango DCC defeated Murgon DCC by forfeit.

All senior games were washed out over the weekend.

Fixtures for November 31

SBCA Senior Competition

Wooroolin Warriors V Kumbia CA at Kingaroy State Primary School

Murgon DCC V Kingaroy Services at Murgon Sports Ground

Nanango DCC V Cherbourg CC at Nanango Sports Ground

Wondai Bye

Affiliate teams

T20 Grand Final

Murgon DCC V Valleys at Keith Manthey Oval

SBCA Junior Competition

Stage 2

Nanango DCC V Kingaroy Burnett Water at Nanango DCC

Stage 3

Nanango DCC V Kingaroy Burnett Water at Nanango DCC