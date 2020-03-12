South Burnett’s biggest week of golf just a stroke away

Chris Edmunds and Jan Edwards are both looking forward to playing in the Kingaroy Golf Club's Peanut Harvest Week of Golf next week. (Picture: Contributed)

THE Kingaroy Golf Club is preparing for the 25th annual Peanut Harvest Week of Golf which has already attracted more than 140 registrations from competitors.

The popular event was launched in 1996 in response to the many questions from visitors about what happened to the Kingaroy Festival of Golf, which used to be held every two years.

Kingaroy Golf Club patroness Jan Edwards has been involved since the start, and said the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf had has been a successful event for the region.

“As the Kingaroy course is the only 18-hole course in the region, it can hold big numbers,” Edwards said.

“It started out with just three days of golf on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and it wasn’t until 2000 we introduced the veterans competition.

“The veterans has now become a two-day, 36-hole competition that runs on the Monday and Tuesday.”

The week of golf includes the two-day veterans fixture followed by a rest day on the Wednesday before the mens and ladies 18-hole stroke on Thursday.

On Friday, a single stableford is held for both men and women, before the mixed 4BBB stableford on Saturday.

Edwards said the event had brought a lot of people to the South Burnett over the years.

“We have people travel from all over for the event and in its biggest year there was over 200 golfers,” she said.

“A lot of people come and stay in Kingaroy, putting money into the region.

“We are very fortunate to have incredible local sponsors that are so generous with supporting the event.”

The South Burnett Radiology Day of Golf will be held on Sunday, March 15, offering Harvest Week competitors the chance to try out the course.

The Peanut Harvest Week of Golf officially tees off on Monday, March 16 and runs until Saturday, March 21.