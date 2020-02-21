Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

South Burnett’s first power lifting competition

Tristan Evert
21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In a South Burnett first, Conquer Fitness will be hosting a power lifting competition on Saturday morning with nominations open to everyone.

Competition will be split into categories throughout the day with competitors required to weigh in at 8am.

Conquer Fitness Kingaroy owner Christian Sutton said there had been quite a lot of interest among the gym community.

"We have had the idea in the back of our minds for a little while and after a mate of mine moved to the Sunshine Coast and started some power lifting competitions there, we decided to give it a go," Sutton said.

"Being the first event of its kind, interest from the community was a bit slow to start with, however as the event approaches we have had a lot of questions and nominations coming in.

"We have a few NDIS clients that will be participating in the competition which is pretty cool."

The day will start at 8am with competitor weigh in followed by a meeting at 9am.

Competition will get started at 10am with the first of the ladies categories.

For more information and a link to register visit the Conquer Power Lift Facebook page.

conquer fitness powerlifting south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Mary’s giving back to the local community

        premium_icon St Mary’s giving back to the local community

        News This year once a month the school has taken over preparing, cooking, and serving up hot meals at Danny’s Diner.

        • 21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Doctor Driscoll’s helpful tips on bipolar disorder

        premium_icon Doctor Driscoll’s helpful tips on bipolar disorder

        News At a mental health workshop in Proston this week, Dr Tim Driscoll covered bipolar...

        • 21st Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        Sensory Olympics looking for South Burnett location

        premium_icon Sensory Olympics looking for South Burnett location

        Sport Autism Kids Queensland are calling on the support of the South Burnett community as...

        ‘Best opportunity in years’: Council backs water study

        premium_icon ‘Best opportunity in years’: Council backs water study

        News Mayor urges residents to have their say on water security at public...