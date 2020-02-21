South Burnett’s first power lifting competition

In a South Burnett first, Conquer Fitness will be hosting a power lifting competition on Saturday morning with nominations open to everyone.

Competition will be split into categories throughout the day with competitors required to weigh in at 8am.

Conquer Fitness Kingaroy owner Christian Sutton said there had been quite a lot of interest among the gym community.

"We have had the idea in the back of our minds for a little while and after a mate of mine moved to the Sunshine Coast and started some power lifting competitions there, we decided to give it a go," Sutton said.

"Being the first event of its kind, interest from the community was a bit slow to start with, however as the event approaches we have had a lot of questions and nominations coming in.

"We have a few NDIS clients that will be participating in the competition which is pretty cool."

The day will start at 8am with competitor weigh in followed by a meeting at 9am.

Competition will get started at 10am with the first of the ladies categories.

For more information and a link to register visit the Conquer Power Lift Facebook page.