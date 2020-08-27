Menu
Sandy Creek Pioneer Estate development director Trent Faunt expects blocks to sell fast. (Picture: File)
Property

South Burnett’s next big development is coming to Nanango

Tristan Evert
27th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A NEW 89 lot development is coming to Nanango with 120 acres of gently wooded countryside just walking distance to the village of Nanango.

Located in South Nanango, Sandy Creek Pioneer Estate will feature 89 small acreage lots, each block serviced with underground power and dedicated NBN.

The lots also offer the residents the opportunity to live a sustainable ‘off the grid’ lifestyle.

Blocks are all of similar size and range from between $90,000 to $110.000 plus GST.

Project director Trent Faunt said the estate will provide buyers with unique opportunities.

“This development will offer some unique opportunities, the biggest thing is there are not many 1-2 acre blocks in Nanango,” Mr Faunt said.

“With all the grants on offer at the moment there really isn’t a better time to get into the market.

“They were originally 5 acre blocks that have been cut down to 1-2 acres, which is something Nanango doesn’t have much of.”

The project has been in the pipeline for a few months, with the official launch date on October 31.

The development comes off the back of a range of grants available to home buyers and builders across the state.

The home builders grant gives people the chance to secure $25,000 if they sign a building contract before the end of the year.

Mr Faunt said he is hoping the grants will be extended and give more people the opportunity to build homes.

“The expression of interest have been really effective, allowing people to sign into an agreement ahead of the official launch,” he said.

“It gives people a chance to get a block now instead of waiting and with the grants available at the moment inquires are at an all time high.

“Building will be allowed to start as soon as October 31.”

Expressions of interest are currently open and Mr Faunt expects the blocks will go fast.

South Burnett

