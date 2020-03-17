Souths clash could be Boyd’s farewell

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 13: Darius Boyd of the Broncos looks on before the start of the round 1 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on March 13, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The coronavirus may prematurely end Darius Boyd's NRL career but the 32-year-old is remaining positive.

The Broncos veteran has backed the NRL's plans to go ahead with the season, albeit behind closed doors, amid the COVID-19 scare.

Boyd announced earlier this year that he will be retiring from the NRL at the end of the season, which means he may well play just one more game if the competition is suspended for the year.

With the NRL scheduled to go ahead this weekend, US sports conglomerate ESPN is considering the bold move to stream the competition across the globe in the absence of all major American sporting codes.

The NRL was understood to have opened negotiations with the sports broadcaster on Monday.

Former Broncos captain Boyd said it was a good opportunity to promote the game across the world.

"Obviously it's not great to see what's happening and what we're going through," Boyd said.

"It's a society thing.

"The positive for rugby league is that ESPN wants to pick something up and we've got more viewers on the game. "When all this settles down, it could be a great thing for the league.

"For me personally, I just look at it that whatever the future will be, will be. You can't worry about what's out of your control.

"We know this week we're playing without a crowd, which I think is smart."

Boyd said he would be fine if this weekend's match against South Sydney at Suncorp Stadium was his final NRL appearance.

"I'm positive," he said. "The future holds what the future holds. If it's my last game, I'll enjoy it and go out that way."

The South Sydney clash could be Boyd’s farewell. Photo: Alix Sweeney

The Broncos versus Rabbitohs clash is normally billed as one of the biggest clashes of the NRL season but Friday's game has lost some of its spark because of the closed-door conditions imposed on fans.

More than 33,000 people piled into Suncorp Stadium in the Round 23 clash last year.

However, Boyd said the team will still have the motivation to compete despite the empty stadium.

"It's different but it'll probably mean more eyeballs on TV watching from home," he said.

"We spoke about that. There's a lot of other sports that aren't playing, so could be more eyeballs, more opportunities to be seen abroad. That can be a positive.

"It is strange but at the end of the day it's two points and both teams will be up for it to play well."

Originally published as Darius Boyd's NRL career could end this weekend of NRL season is suspended