Southwest bikerider fined $1300 for disobeying non essential travel

FINED: A St George woman has been fined for $1,334 for non essential travel.

A WOMAN on a late-night bike ride racked up more than exercise, also taking home a whopping $1334 fine for not obeying new social distancing rules.

St George police issued the hefty infringement notice to a 28-year-old St George woman after she was located riding a bicycle on Barlee Street at 10pm on Wednesday, April 8.

The woman was found to have contravened the COVID-19 Public Health Direction by conducting non-essential travel.

She was also charged with possessing a dangerous drug and will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on April 21.

Officer in charge at the St George police station, senior sergeant Dan Gallagher said it should be a warning to the public that those disobeying non-essential travel rules will face fines.

The new social distancing measures have come from the Chief Health Officer and are in place to reduce the transmissions of COVID-19 through our community.

Snr sgt Gallagher said police will continue to conduct high visibility patrols throughout St George to ensure all new rules are enforced to keep the community safe from COVID-19.

Southwest Queensland has currently recorded no confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Warrego MP Ann Leahy last week told of how quickly the southwest medical system could be overwhelmed if a COVID-19 outbreak occurred in her electorate.

All information is contained at covid19.qld.gov.au.

Unlicensed Driver

A 34-year-old St George man was issued with an infringement notice after being caught driving a motor vehicle while unlicensed.

The man was observed riding a motorcycle on Victoria Street on March 4.

Trespassing

St George police are reminding parents to have their children remain at home while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

This comes after children were located in the grounds of St Patrick’s School on Saturday, April 11. The child was returned home and advice given to the guardian.

Essential travel definitions are located at qld.gov.au.